  • Monday, September 26, 2022
Prayers for peace at Leicester Hindu temple

Police and local councillors reassure devotees at Shree Hanuman Temple.

By: Mohnish Singh

More than two hundred people gathered at a Hindu temple in Leicester to pray for peace following recent disturbances in the city.

Local councillors joined the police and other members of the community at the Shree Hanuman Temple next to Rushey Fields on Melton Road to offer prayers to Lord Hanumanji to help bring about peace and ‘shanti’.

L-R: Raj Patel, Secretary Shree Hanuman Temple and Belgrave Councillors Nita Solanki and Mahendra Valand

A four-hour ’21 Hanuman Chalisa’ was recited followed by some traditional food (‘Prasad’).

Secretary Raj Patel said:

“We have been as shocked as everyone about recent events in Leicester and condemn all acts of intimidation and violence.

“Hanuman Ji is held in the hearts of Hindus for his selflessness, refined intellect, and devotion to righteousness.

“For many years all the diverse communities in the city have lived peacefully together and we wanted to hold a special service to recognise this.

L-R: Chief Inspector Kam Mistry, Rushey Mead Councillor Piara Singh Clair MBE and Raj Patel, Secretary Shree Hanuman Temple

“Peace is at the core of our teachings and we are continuing to work with local councillors, residents, and the police to maintain calm in the community.

“We feel reassured of the plans which are in place so that we can enjoy the upcoming festivals in safety.”

For more information about the Shree Hanuman Temple contact 0116 266 5717 or email [email protected] or social media @salangpurdhamleicester.

