Leicester to observe silence for Air India crash victims during Rathayatra festival

The sisters, who were born in Pakistan but lived in Maltby, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports.

Assistant coroner for north-west Wales Sarah Riley opened inquests into their deaths at the Dafydd Orwig Chamber in Caernarfon on Wednesday (18).

She said: "Hajra and Haleema had travelled to the Nant Gwynant area with friends from university. They have entered the water and sadly both died as a result of drowning."

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9.30pm after receiving reports that one woman had been pulled from the water while another remained in the pools. Despite efforts by emergency crews to rescue the second woman, both students were tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

The multi-agency response involved Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, Wales Air Ambulance, and the Coastguard. Jurgen Dissmann, chairman of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, said, "On behalf of Llanberis mountain rescue team, I extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the two women who sadly lost their lives. This was a complex and difficult callout for the team."

The pools where the tragedy occurred are part of a series of cascades and plunge pools on Afon Cwm Llan, which have been described on social media as an "absolute dream tucked away in Snowdonia" and "perfect for a refreshing wild swim".

Both women had joined Chester Business School earlier this year to study Master's degrees in International Business.

Vice-chancellor Professor Eunice Simmons said: "The University of Chester community is in mourning for the tragic loss of Haleema Zahid and Hajra Zahid and our heartfelt sympathies are with their families and friends during this incredibly difficult time. They touched the lives of many here at Chester - their friends, the cohort on their course and the staff who taught them - and they will be deeply missed."

Colleagues from Pakistan paid tribute to Haleema, who had previously worked at a telecommunications company in Islamabad. Dr Bilal Saeed described her as "an exceptionally compassionate, hardworking and kind individual" who had "touched the lives of many with her warmth, professionalism and unwavering dedication".

Another former colleague, Sheharyar Shahnawaz, remembered Haleema as an "amazing lady, very lively and energetic, someone you would want in your life". He revealed that she had become the pillar of her family following her father's death last year and had been "really excited for this new chapter" when he saw her before she left for the UK.

Riley added: "Investigations continue in terms of how they came by their death and the inquest is therefore adjourned to allow for completion of those investigations. I offer my sincere condolences to their family, friends and all who knew and loved them."