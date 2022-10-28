Website Logo
  Friday, October 28, 2022
Pragya Kapoor’s Maali the only Indian Feature Film at the Queens World Film Festival

Maali is nominated for Best Narrative Feature Film and Shiv is nominated in the Best Director category.

Pragya Kapoor

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress turned producer Pragya Kapoor, who gave us Kedarnath is on another success journey. Her new concept film ‘Maali’ is representing India at the Queens World Film Festival. The film is scheduled to screen on the 4th of November in New York.

Maali is nominated for Best Narrative Feature Film and Shiv is nominated in the Best Director category.

Maali is a journey of a 16-year-old girl Tulsi, from the calm mountains to the concrete jungle, and her struggle when she witnesses the life of the city; greed, loneliness, and depression.

“The film is a cross between a cautionary tale and a retelling of our own realities. I am extremely glad I made the decision to produce Maali. I am also eternally grateful for all the love it is getting and I’m proud that such good things are coming for it.” Said Pragya when asked about how it felt to have Maali representing Indian cinema at an International Film Festival.

‘I am overwhelmed to see Maali receiving such warmth and appreciation from across the globe. Also, being nominated in two categories on a world platform such as Queens is encouraging, added Shiv.

Written by Shiv C Shetty and Sonali Rana and directed by Shiv C Shetty, Maali got its World Premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The film is the only Indian Feature Film out of 157 films from 27 Nations participating in the 12 edition of the Queens World Film Festival.

