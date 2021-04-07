Prachi Desai on her wedding plans

By Murtuza Iqbal







Prachi Desai started her career with the small screen and then went on to rule the big screen. From the past few years, Prachi was not going through a great phase in her career. But, the actress recently made a comeback with Zee5’s movie Silence and impressed one and all with her performance in it.

Recently, while talking to E-Times, the actress opened up about her wedding plans. She told the portal, “My parents have brought me up in such a way that I never saw marriage as a safety net or as something I would do if my career slowed down for a bit or something didn’t work out. We belong to a really humble background and we feel it’s a big deal that we have come this far. For them and for me, it is something I completely own that I have made it this far in my profession on my own, with no godfathers or hand-holders. My parents have always respected my space and never spoken about marriage or finding a guy. When my friends actually tell me that their parents are bringing up the topic at home, I find it a little surprising and odd because my parents never do that.”

“You know, I have been married so many times on screen that I think I am done with it for now. Whoever the guy is for me, he better be prepared. I live on my terms and I love my independence too much to give it up for marriage right now. I won’t mind being married a few years later but again, only if and when someone perfect comes along,” the actress added.







Well, Prachi is yet to announce her next project, but we are sure her fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen again.





