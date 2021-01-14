Prabhas’ next Salaar to go before cameras by the end of month

By: Mohnish Singh







Prabhas, who shot to international fame after the earth-shattering success of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), recently added one more exciting project to his upcoming line-up, titled Salaar.

Touted to be a high-octane action saga, Salaar marks Prabhas’ maiden collaboration with successful filmmaker Prashanth Neel who is known for helming KGF: Chapter 1 (2018) and its forthcoming sequel KGF: Chapter 2.

The latest we hear that the much-awaited film will begin production towards the end of the month at a private studio in Hyderabad. Before commencing the first shooting schedule, the team will come together for a special pooja ceremony to be held on 15th January in Hyderabad. Several who’s who of Telugu and Kannada cinema are expected to grace the occasion on 15th January.







The makers raised the curtain on the first-look of Salaar a couple of weeks ago, which received a thunderous response from the audience. In the first-look poster, Prabhas can be seen in a no-nonsense serious look, sporting a moustache and placing his left hand on an assault rifle.

Salaar is going to be a multi-million project as the makers have planned to shoot it in several popular Indian languages. While Prabhas plays the male lead, rumours are doing the rounds that Bollywood star John Abraham is in talks to play the main antagonist in the upcoming actioner. However, there is no official word confirming the same.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is presently busy wrapping up the final schedule of his next release Radhe Shyam. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the romantic drama is set against the backdrop of Paris in the 1920s and co-stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The Baahubali star has also given his nod to Om Raut’s mythological drama Adipurush and Nag Ashwin’s untitled film opposite Deepika Padukone.







