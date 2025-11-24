Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Prashant Golecha: The PR visionary powering India’s most diverse talent pool

Film actors, television icons, digital creators, humanitarian organisations — Prashant Golecha breaks down the philosophy that drives his cross-industry influence.

PR visionary India

Prashant Golecha

Asjad Nazir
By Asjad NazirNov 24, 2025
Asjad Nazir
See Full Bio

In the glittering, ever-shifting world of Indian entertainment, few PR professionals have managed to carve out a reputation as quietly influential as Prashant Golecha. Known for steering the careers and public images of stars such as Somy Ali, Rajniesh Duggall, Delnaaz Irani, Arjun Bijlani, Sharad Malhotra, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Sumbul Touqeer and many others, Golecha’s journey into the world of celebrity PR began, as he puts it, “completely by accident.”

Originally from Jaipur and armed with an MBA in marketing, he arrived in Mumbai with dreams of advertising. “Some of the biggest advertising agencies loved my profile,” he recalls, “but somehow, things just didn’t work out.”

A stint in sales followed, then a position in restaurant marketing — a job that would unexpectedly change the course of his life. When actor Anuj Saxena hosted his birthday celebration at the restaurant, Golecha was put in charge of the PR. “The event was a huge success,” he remembers. “Anuj came to me afterwards and said, ‘Why don’t you handle my personal PR?’ That was the moment everything shifted. That party changed my life.”

PR visionary India Prashant Golecha www.easterneye.biz


From that first assignment came bigger opportunities. A significant turning point was when he handled the Red Chillies TV promotions for Ghar Ki Baat Hai. “That project gave my work incredible visibility,” he says.

Soon after, producer Rajan Shahi roped him in to manage PR for two of his shows — both of which became major hits. “Those projects were milestones,” he says. “My work was suddenly being noticed everywhere.” Another breakthrough came with Simi Garewal’s talk show India’s Most Desirable. “That association strengthened my credibility even further,” he adds. “After that, I never really looked back.”

Unlike many in the industry, Golecha built his career without mentors. “No, I didn’t have anyone guiding me,” he says. “I simply worked hard, kept improving, and learned through experience. Creativity and consistency have always been my tools.”

His success, he believes, comes down to a simple philosophy: mind your business. “It’s the mantra I follow,” he explains. “Understand your client’s needs, their goals, their personality. PR is not just publicity — it’s about being a friend, philosopher and guide.”

He laughs when asked about actors who leave and later return. “Many have come back after realising what they lost. Those who don’t — well, it’s their loss, not ours.”

Authenticity is at the heart of his method. “We customise strategies to match who the client really is,” he says. “I don’t believe in faking it till you make it. If the audience doesn’t see the real person, the connection won’t last.”

Prashant Golecha www.easterneye.biz


Certain successes stand out in his long list of clients. “Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa set a benchmark in TV show PR,” he says with pride. He also highlights the consistent rise of Arjun Bijlani, who recently won Rise and Fall Season 1. “Seeing him add to his triumphs with that win after years of steady growth was immensely satisfying.”

He also cites his long association with Jasmin Bhasin: “We were with her since her very first project. Watching her journey has been truly rewarding.” One of his most meaningful collaborations has been with Somy Ali, particularly her humanitarian organisation No More Tears. “Her NGO works on domestic violence, child abuse and LGBTQ cases. With consistent PR, its reach has increased tremendously. That is work that genuinely matters.”

But the industry has changed dramatically since he began. “Earlier, PR was just print and some online portals,” he explains. “Now, it’s Instagram, YouTube, Meta — everything. Influencers, digital creators… the ecosystem has expanded massively. And the pace is insane. People want everything instantly.”

Along with evolving tools, he believes one issue needs urgent attention: payment ethics. “Actors’ attitude towards money must change,” he says bluntly. “Top actors have been defaulters — people we shared great bonds with. After taking services, how can someone not pay on time? What you do to others will be done to you. It’s a simple law.” His agency now follows a strict full-advance policy. “And it works.”

With audiences becoming more sceptical, authenticity has become crucial. “We don’t do fake news,” he insists. “No unnecessary hype. We create content that aligns with the client’s real personality. That’s how you keep it credible.”

Crisis management, he says, is a different ballgame altogether in the age of instant outrage. “You have minutes. Every detail matters — the tone, the context, the timing,” he explains. “The right strategy can stop a crisis from escalating. Precision is key.”

He also addresses the biggest misconception about PR professionals: “People think we’re always partying,” he laughs. “But events are work. We’re not there to have fun — we’re there to get things done.”

Prashant Golecha www.easterneye.biz


Handling talent across television, film, lifestyle and digital media keeps him creatively challenged. “Every industry has different needs,” he says. “Every client comes with a different objective. That’s what makes it exciting.”

Despite the intensity of the job, he remains inspired by the people behind the personas. “Understanding their lives inside out, shaping their identity like clay — that keeps me motivated,” he says. “Each client has a story, and I get to help tell it.”

His advice to young professionals entering celebrity PR is refreshingly grounded: “Remember, PR is a 24x7 job. Don’t get carried away by the glamour. All that glitters is not gold — the real work happens behind the scenes, and it’s far tougher than it looks.”

If he hadn’t found himself in PR, he imagines he would have pursued creative work elsewhere. “Probably copywriting,” he smiles. “Or something in marketing.”

After nearly two decades shaping headlines and guiding careers, his definition of good publicity remains simple. “Good publicity is genuine visibility,” he says. “It’s when people remember the person, not just the noise around them. That’s real impact.”

celebrity prindian entertainmentmarketing strategyprashant golecha

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Charli XCX

Charli XCX calls out sexism and public scrutiny in the music industry

Getty Images

Charli XCX exposes how female pop stars are judged and criticised in new Substack note

Highlights:

  • Charli XCX speaks out on sexism in the life of a pop star
  • Charli XCX reveals the harsh scrutiny female pop stars face
  • Explains how public perception twists personality into a narrative
  • Talks about being judged for every move she makes
  • Shares the exhausting reality behind glamorous tours and parties

Charli XCX has gone beyond the glitz to expose the sexism female pop stars still face. In a candid essay, she said that no matter what a woman does in pop music, someone will label it the wrong way. Sexy becomes “whore,” rebellious becomes “drug addict,” smart becomes “pretentious.” Her reflections also touch on the hidden side of touring life, showing that fame isn’t just lights and parties, it’s long waits, chaotic travel, and constant scrutiny.

Charli XCX Charli XCX calls out sexism and public scrutiny in the music industry Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us