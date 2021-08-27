Website Logo
  • Friday, August 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 436,861
Total Cases 32,603,188
Today's Fatalities 496
Today's Cases 44,658
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 436,861
Total Cases 32,603,188
Today's Fatalities 496
Today's Cases 44,658

News

#PositiveTwitterDay – a day to think before you tweet

Sunder Katwala, director of British Future.

By: Sattwik Biswal

August 27 is #PositiveTwitterDay – an annual, civic initiative to promote greater civility on social media.

Moreover, it comes at an opportune moment, against the recent backdrop of racist abuses on Twitter and other platforms, directed most prominently at England’s black footballers.

Positive Twitter Day asks Twitter users to leave angry shouting matches aside and debate in a more polite, positive way – at least for one day of the year. It aims to spark a broader conversation, too, about how we might all shape the social media norms that we want.

The initiative came out of conversations in 2012, sparked by keen Twitter user Sunder Katwala, director of British Future (@sundersays), and other Twitterati who felt more could be done to promote a more civil online debate.

Social media companies need to play their part and there is a strong public appetite for them to step up. Research finds a broad inter-ethnic consensus for greater action to tackle online hatred: around three-quarters of ethnic minority citizens (72 per cent) and three quarters of white British citizens (72 per cent) agree that social media platforms need to take stronger action to remove hate speech, according to polling by Number Cruncher Politics for British Future. Just 7 per cent disagree.

Research conducted by ICM for British Future and the TalkTogether project found that 55% of people feel that social media drives us apart more than it brings us together – a view held fairly consistently among all sections of society.

Katwala said: “Positive Twitter Day asks people, just for one day, to think before they tweet: to take off Caps Lock and have a conversation, not a shouting match, with someone they don’t agree with.

“It’s about disagreeing better: asking what we can all do, as social media users, to set the norms of online behaviour that we want to see.

“The racist abuse of England footballers has shown the worst of social media this year. Toughening-up the rules and cracking down on offenders is a job that social media companies must take more seriously. There is a clear public consensus for stronger action to tackle online hatred. But we can all play our part, too, in making Twitter a more civil space.”

In his Eastern Eye column, Katwala explains the initiative that he started in August 2012, shortly after the London Olympics.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Britain to end Afghan evacuations in ‘matter of hours’
UK
Huddersfield man gets 12 years in jail for child sex abuse
PAKISTAN
Imran Khan calls for positive engagement with Afghanistan
News
Ben Maruthappu’s firm to recruit 500 Afghan refugees
News
Pakistan retained in UK travel red list
UK
Tax fraudster gets 4-year jail term
UK
High tooth decay levels among Asian children causes concern
News
India alarm as Pakistan and China woo Taliban
UK
UK’s Pfizer booster shots order adds doubts over AstraZeneca jab
News
Malala’s skull bone still sits on her bookshelf to remind her of Taliban…
UK
UK advises against all travel to Afghanistan amid ‘high threat of terrorist attack’
UK
Police appeal for help to identify man in Stamford Hill hate crime
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Britain to end Afghan evacuations in ‘matter of hours’
Huddersfield man gets 12 years in jail for child sex…
Vijay Sethupathi and Sundeep Kishan team up for a movie…
#PositiveTwitterDay – a day to think before you tweet
How to disagree on Positive Twitter Day
New Zealand call up Henry as Covid replacement in Bangladesh