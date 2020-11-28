Positive workplace experiences are not shared equally by BME doctors compared to white colleagues, says report

A NEW report has found out that doctors from black and minority ethnic (BME) background are less likely to report improvements in workplace teamwork during the coronavirus pandemic compared to their white colleagues.







The state of medical education and practice in the UK report by the General Medical Council (GMC), published on Friday(27), revealed that doctors in the country have experienced positive impacts, such as teamwork and knowledge and information sharing despite the pandemic’s huge impact on healthcare.

The report stated that 89 per cent of doctors experienced at least one positive change during the pandemic.

However, positive experiences are not shared equally by BME doctors compared to white colleagues, backing calls for all doctors to receive better support in the workplace.







Positive changes to teamworking between doctors were reported by 68 per cent of white doctors, but it was 55 per cent for BME doctors. The positive experience in the sharing of knowledge and experience across the medical profession was reported by 61 per cent of white doctors compared to 46 per cent of BME doctors, the report said.

As many as 57 per cent of white doctors reported positive change in the speed at which workplace changes were made compared to 38 per cent of BME doctors.

More than 3,600 doctors have responded to the GMC-commissioned survey, which asked about experience of working during the first peak of the pandemic in the spring, as well as in 2020 in general.







‘It remains a concern that where there have been positive impacts on workplaces, BME doctors were less likely to experience them than their white colleagues. We know BME doctors too often lack the supportive and compassionate leadership that is required to thrive. Doctors of all grades, and from all backgrounds, need and deserve the same levels of support if they are to provide the best possible care for patients, in what will continue to be difficult months ahead,” said Charlie Massey, the GMC’s chief executive.

“Compassionate and supportive leadership is key, for patients as well as doctors, and this is the case now more than ever. We must all build on the flexible approach that has been a necessity this year.”

The survey said that 81 per cent of doctors have experienced significant changes to their work and 42 per cent being redeployed due to the pandemic.







Compared to a similar survey in 2019, majority of doctors were able to cope with their workload, and fewer reported being at high risk of burnout.

The GMC works to protect the public by setting, upholding and raising the standards of medical education and practice across the UK.





