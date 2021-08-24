Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 435,110
Total Cases 32,474,773
Today's Fatalities 354
Today's Cases 25,467
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 435,110
Total Cases 32,474,773
Today's Fatalities 354
Today's Cases 25,467

EUROPE

Pope sends personal funds for Bangladesh, Haiti

Pope Francis (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

POPE Francis has sent more than €350,000 (£299,558) in charity funds at his personal disposal to help with emergency relief in Haiti, Bangladesh and Vietnam, the Vatican said on Tuesday (24).

A statement said €200,000 (£17,1176) was going to Haiti to help in the aftermath of the August 14 earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people.

About €70,000 (£59,911) was sent to Bangladesh for continuing recovery assistance from Cyclone Yaas, which left tens of thousands of people homeless last May, and about €100,000 (£85,588) to Vietnam, where food supplies have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Vatican said the sums were initial contributions and would be administered through its embassies in the countries.

Much of the charity money at the pope’s personal disposal comes from Peter’s Pence, a fund to which Catholics can contribute for general or specific causes.

The fund amounted to €50 million (£42m) in 2020, according to a consolidated financial statement issued last month.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Top EU court allows ‘conditional’ ban of hijab at workplace
HEADLINE STORY
Britain launches world’s first-ever Covid-19 booster dose trial
News
‘Change must happen now’: EU plans tough action on racism
EUROPE
Unique art exhibition marks 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Berlin
EUROPE
‘Low-paid Indian workers making clothes for western brands suffer poor conditions’
EUROPE
UK migration plan ‘badly flawed’, business leaders claim
HEADLINE STORY
Immigration post-Brexit will prioritise high-skilled workers
HEADLINE STORY
UK to warn of limits to Brexit compromises
EUROPE
Post-Brexit rules may help Asians
News
Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam to face up to 40 years if convicted
HEADLINE STORY
British passports will return to “iconic” blue after Brexit
News
Record decrease in net migration since Brexit outcome
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Microsoft to support tech startups in India
‘New super-variant Covid-22 more dangerous than Delta’
Hindu Council of Wales celebrates Raksha Bandhan
Exclusive! Rumy Jafry on Rhea Chakraborty’s character in Chehre: It’s…
Pope sends personal funds for Bangladesh, Haiti
UK orders more jabs amid rising Covid numbers; 4,000+ cases…