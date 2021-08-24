Pope sends personal funds for Bangladesh, Haiti

Pope Francis (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

POPE Francis has sent more than €350,000 (£299,558) in charity funds at his personal disposal to help with emergency relief in Haiti, Bangladesh and Vietnam, the Vatican said on Tuesday (24).

A statement said €200,000 (£17,1176) was going to Haiti to help in the aftermath of the August 14 earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people.

About €70,000 (£59,911) was sent to Bangladesh for continuing recovery assistance from Cyclone Yaas, which left tens of thousands of people homeless last May, and about €100,000 (£85,588) to Vietnam, where food supplies have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Vatican said the sums were initial contributions and would be administered through its embassies in the countries.

Much of the charity money at the pope’s personal disposal comes from Peter’s Pence, a fund to which Catholics can contribute for general or specific causes.

The fund amounted to €50 million (£42m) in 2020, according to a consolidated financial statement issued last month.