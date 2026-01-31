Pop Mart to open seven Labubu doll stores across UK after Starmer's Beijing visit

Highlights

Chinese toymaker Pop Mart will open seven new stores selling its viral Labubu dolls across Britain this year, the company has confirmed following the prime minister's visit to China.

The expansion includes a flagship location on Oxford Street in London's West End, alongside outlets in Cardiff and Birmingham, before rolling out 20 additional European stores in 2026.

The announcement forms part of a £2.2 bn export deals package secured during Keir Starmer's three-day Beijing trip.

Celebrity-fuelled phenomenon

Labubu dolls, characterised by their furry appearance and distinctive spiky-toothed grin, became a viral sensation last summer with celebrity endorsements from Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian.

Despite many finding their appeal difficult to explain, dedicated fans regularly queue to purchase the collectibles.

Chinese state news agency Xinhua has described Labubu as demonstrating "the appeal of Chinese creativity, quality and culture in a language the world can understand," highlighting the dolls' role in promoting Chinese soft power globally.

Pop Mart founder Grant Wang, anticipating 150 new UK jobs from the expansion, told BBC "London stands at the heart of the global creative ecosystem, and we are thrilled to plant our European roots here."

Trade mission results

Keir's visit marked the first trip to China by a British prime minister in eight years, aimed at improving relations and establishing trade agreements with the world's second-largest economy after the United States.

The deals package announced on his final day includes reduced tariffs on Scottish whisky exports valued at £250 m over five years, effective Monday. Car manufacturer Chery also confirmed plans to establish a European headquarters in Liverpool.

However, the visit has attracted criticism. Conservative opponents questioned whether the trip served national interests, while Reform UK called for rejecting Chinese trade deals until the release of imprisoned British citizen Jimmy Lai.

Responding to critics, Keir stated "Engaging with China, is how we secure growth for British businesses, support good jobs at home, and protect our national security".