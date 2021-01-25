Pooja Hegde to romance Ram Charan in Telugu flick Acharya?

By: Mohnish Singh







Starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in principal roles, Acharya is one of the most-awaited Telugu films of 2021. The team is presently busy shooting in the city of Hyderabad. While Acharya stars Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles, it will also have an extended special appearance by Telugu superstar Ram Charan who recently came onboard.

Now, a leading publication reports that Pooja Hegde has also joined the star cast of the upcoming film. She will reportedly play Ram Charan’s love interest in the movie. Her character will belong to rural background. The makers are, however, yet to make any official announcement on her casting for the project.

Acharya is being directed by Koratala Siva, who boasts of several successful films on his resume. So far, not much else is known about the plotline of the upcoming project, but some publications report that it is a social drama film that is being mounted on a massive scale.







Initially, Trisha Krishnan was set to play the female lead opposite megastar Chiranjeevi. However, she opted out of the high-profile project last minute citing creative differences, and later, Kajal Aggarwal auditioned for the role and bagged the project.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is currently busy with her upcoming projects in Tollywood and Bollywood. In Telugu, she is presently shooting for Most Eligible Bachelor and Radhe Shyam opposite Akhil Akkineni and Prabhas respectively. Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, is a multilingual film set to release in several popular Indian languages, including Hindi.

As far as her Bollywood projects are concerned, Hegde has already started shooting for comic-caper Cirkus. Directed by hit filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandes in lead roles. The actress also romances superstar Salman Khan in filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s much-awaited production Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.







