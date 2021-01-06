Pooja Hegde looking forward to a busy 2021

By: Mohnish Singh







After establishing herself as a leading actress in the South Indian film industry, Pooja Hegde is busy creating ripples in Bollywood. In 2019, she delivered a big blockbuster in Housefull 4. Though the comic-caper was a multi-starrer, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, and Kriti Kharbanda, Hegde managed to stand out from the rest and deliver a riveting performance.

The former beauty pageant winner, who has some high-profile releases both in Hindi and Telugu, is happy to have a working New Year. She is presently shooting for Radha Krishnakumar’s Radhe Shyam opposite Baahubali star Prabhas and Rohit Shetty’s next directorial Cirkus, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Speaking about how she ringed in 2021, she says, "I am ecstatic to be entering the New Year on the sets. I began the next shoot schedule for Radhe Shyam on the 3rd of January, this will be followed by the shoot of Cirkus. So, back-to-back shoots are lined up with absolutely no break in between the two."







The actress also talks about how she is looking forward to 2021. "I am super excited for this year. (I) could not have asked for a better start to the new chapter of 2021, doing what I love the most! Hope every year comes with so much in store for me and I sure am excited to see how 2021 turns out."

In addition to Radhe Shyam and Cirkus, Pooja Hegde also has Salman Khan’s much-anticipated action entertainer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in her kitty. Down South, she is waiting for the release of her next Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni. The Bhaskar directorial is scheduled to release on the occasion of Sankranthi in January 2021.

