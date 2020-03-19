Pooja Hegde gets a hefty paycheque for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Most recently seen in Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), Pooja Hegde is on a roll! After establishing herself in South cinema and starring alongside such superstars as Jr. NTR, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Prabhas, the actress is successfully gaining footing in Bollywood as well.

Though her debut film in Hindi, Mohenjo Daro (2016), did not work well, her second outing Housefull 4 (2019) set the box-office jingling by earning over ₹ 200 crores. She has now been roped in to star in producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s next production venture Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite none other than superstar Salman Khan.

News has it that the gorgeous actress has raised her remuneration by several cores for the forthcoming film. “She is being paid four times more for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali by producer Sajid Nadiadwala than she was for Housefull 4. And rightly so, since the entertainment market is success-driven and the leading men hike their prices after a hit, why should boys have all the fun?” an entertainment portal reports.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is currently shooting for her much-awaited Telugu film, tentatively titled Jaan. To be directed by Radhakrishna Kumar, the movie features her alongside Baahubali star Prabhas. The next schedule of Jaan is expected to be canned in Europe. The makers are looking at releasing the action entertainer on Dussehra 2020.

Before Jaan, Hegde will be seen in Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor, co-starring Akhil Akkineni. Directed by Bhaskar and produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under the banner of GA2 Pictures, the movie is set to enter theatres in April. But the makers may decide to postpone its release due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

