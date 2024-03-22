  • Friday, March 22, 2024
Trending Now:  

INDIA

Police step in as Indian brothers transform car into ‘helicopter’

They spent nearly £2,380 to attach small rotor blades to the roof of the car and fabricate a metal tail imitating a chopper

The car that was modified into a helicopter by two brothers in Uttar Pradesh. (Picture: @ANI)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN police seized a DIY car project from two enterprising brothers who had modified their small Suzuki hatchback to resemble a helicopter, an effort to make money by renting it out to wedding parties.

Ishwardin and Parmeshwardin Prajapati spent nearly $3,000 (£2,380) to attach small rotor blades to the roof of the car and fabricate a metal tail imitating a chopper.

The extensive modifications took several weeks at a workshop in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, local media reports said.

The brothers planned to charge Rs 5,000 (£48) a day to couples tying the knot, providing a distinctive mode of transport on their wedding days.

“I had transformed the car to use it for booking during wedding seasons so that our family will be able to earn some extra money,” Ishwardin was quoted as saying by the Economic Times.

However their plans crashed aground when police seized the “car copter” on Wednesday while it was being taken to get a finishing coat of paint.

The vehicle was seized for not adhering to road rules and unauthorised modifications, the India Today news network reported.

The brothers paid a fine of Rs 2,000 (£19) and the car was returned to them on the condition that they removed the mock helicopter tail.

(AFP)

Related Stories

News
Modi’s party acting out of panic, says India’s opposition
INDIA
India finds involvement of rogue officials in Pannun assassination plot
News
Delhi chief minister’s arrest sparks nationwide protests
News
Delhi chief minister opposed to Modi arrested in graft case
News
Modi holds talks with Putin, Zelenskiy
News
Sadhguru recovering at hospital after emergency brain surgery
News
International Yoga Festival concludes at Parmarth Niketan
INDIA
Indian Navy foils Somali pirate attack; rescues crew
News
India rejects China’s objections to Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh
News
Indian troops exit Maldives following quit order
INDIA
India starts deporting Myanmar refugees after visa policy change
News
International Yoga Festival begins at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW