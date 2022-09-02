Website Logo
  Friday, September 02, 2022
Police seek help as man goes missing from mental health hospital in Trafford

Mohammed needs mental health support.

Mohammed (Photo: GMP)

By: Pramod Thomas

The Greater Manchester Police have appealed for help to find a man who went missing from a mental health hospital in Trafford.

Mohammed, 22, went missing after leaving the Priory Hospital in Altrincham, police said. The last name of the patient has not been provided.

Police hadn’t confirmed the exact date of his disappearance as well.

Now, police believe that the man may have been in Leeds on August 23. According to police, Mohammed needs mental health support.

A picture of Mohammed was shared on the Facebook page of the force as part of an appeal to find him.

An officer wrote on Facebook: “#MISSING | Can you help us find Mohammed (22) last seen in #Trafford?

“He’s understood to have left the Priory Hospital in #Altrincham & requires support for his mental health. We believe he has most recently been in #Leeds on 23 Aug. Please call 101 with any info or sightings.”

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

