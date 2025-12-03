Police release images of two men in Wolverhampton murder inquiry

POLICE investigating the murder of a young Asian father in a Wolverhampton car park have released images of two men they want to trace.

Navpreet Singh, 26, died after being attacked when disorder broke out in a parking area off Dudley Road in the early hours of October 22.

West Midlands Police have now issued CCTV images showing two men they wish to speak to as part of the investigation.

One image shows a man with brown hair wearing a black jacket, appearing to stand or sit in a wooden booth or near a wooden wall. The second image, captured in a shop with fabric or material visible behind him, shows a man with a small moustache, brown hair and a dark jacket.

Singh was attacked at approximately 1am and taken to hospital but was confirmed dead shortly after 2am from his injuries.

His family described him as a "devoted" father who was "eagerly awaiting" the birth of his second child.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder. Five other people, aged between 18 and 38, have been arrested and released on bail while the investigation continues.

A police spokesperson said: "Mr Singh was a young man who should have had his life ahead of him, and we're determined to establish who was involved in his death.

"We want to speak to these men as part of our investigation, and also hear from anyone else who has information which could help us."

West Midlands Police have set up a dedicated online portal where members of the public can upload information, images, CCTV footage and dashcam recordings.

Anyone with information can contact police via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101, quoting log 247 of October 22.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.