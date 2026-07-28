Police look into Reform complaint over guillotine image shared by Green leader

REFORM UK has reported to police an image reposted on social media by Green Party leader Zack Polanski that showed a guillotine and referred to "plans for Nigel".

The party, led by Nigel Farage, said on Monday it had contacted police over the image.

Reform's chairman Zia Yusuf said on X that the party "has reported this matter to the police".

Yusuf alleged that Polanski's Instagram post was "inciting murder", noting it came just over two weeks after the murder of former MP and Reform spokesperson Ann Widdecombe.

The Green Party, which opposes Farage's policies, said Polanski "condemns the image" and "had clicked accept" to a post with multiple images "without realising there was more to it than he had seen".

Police said in a post on X that they were looking into the matter.

Farage has repeatedly spoken about concerns over his personal security.

His supporter Widdecombe was found dead at her home on July 9 after being hit 21 times with a hammer. A 28-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

The image reposted by Polanski showed a man making a victory sign while wearing a T-shirt featuring a guillotine and the slogan "We're only making plans for Nigel" – lyrics from a 1979 song by British rock band XTC.

The photo was posted by a freelance photographer as part of a series of images from an event attended by Polanski on Sunday in Bristol. The post was edited on Monday to remove the image.