Police name victim of homophobic murder at Tower Hamlets

By: Pramod Thomas

THE Police have named the victim of a ‘horrific’ homophobic murder at Tower Hamlets as Ranjith Kankanamalage, 50, as detectives appeal for help to catch his killer, the Daily Mail reported.

He was found dead with head injuries in Tower Hamlets Cemetery on 16 August.

Kankanamalage, also known as ‘Roy’, had lived in Tower Hamlets for many years, the Met Police said.

According to the Daily Mail report, local residents said that the graveyard was well known as a ‘cruising’ spot for gay men, but gangs of youths had also been gathering there during the lockdown.

The murder is being treated as a homophobic hate crime, although detectives said that they are ‘keeping an open mind’ as the investigation continues, the report added.

Police patrols have been stepped up in the area and officers have been working with LGBT+ advisory groups and charities to inform and encourage members of the community to stay safe in the wake of the incident.

Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett, Police Commander for Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “I also want to be really clear that there is no place, at all, in London for any form of hate crime and the Met is absolutely committed to tackling it and supporting victims. We are here for you.

“A crucial part of our work, and especially during this investigation, is community support and engagement, and I am really grateful for the support we are receiving from LGBTQ+ organisations during this difficult time, where they are assisting my teams in keeping the community updated.”

Detective superintendent Pete Wallis, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “I need anyone who has information to contact us immediately. Have you seen someone in the park or area who was acting suspiciously? It is imperative that you tell us what you know.

“Ranjith’s s family are devastated, and your information could help us bring them justice.”

Derek Lee, of the LGBT+ Advisory Group, told The Mail: “We are making sure that LGBT+ issues are addressed in the investigation of this tragic death as well as the wider police response regarding safety in Tower Hamlets and the whole of London.

“If you have any information, please contact the police, Crimestoppers or the LGBT+ charity, Galop. The investigation team is clear that they are only interested in information relevant to the case and your privacy will be respected.”

A 36-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation has been released on bail, the newspaper report added.