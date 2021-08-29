Website Logo
  • Sunday, August 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 437,830
Total Cases 32,695,030
Today's Fatalities 460
Today's Cases 45,083
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 437,830
Total Cases 32,695,030
Today's Fatalities 460
Today's Cases 45,083

HEADLINE STORY

Police name victim of homophobic murder at Tower Hamlets

By: Pramod Thomas

THE Police have named the victim of a ‘horrific’ homophobic murder at Tower Hamlets as Ranjith Kankanamalage, 50, as detectives appeal for help to catch his killer, the Daily Mail reported.

He was found dead with head injuries in Tower Hamlets Cemetery on 16 August.

Kankanamalage, also known as ‘Roy’, had lived in Tower Hamlets for many years, the Met Police said.

According to the Daily Mail report, local residents said that the graveyard was well known as a ‘cruising’ spot for gay men, but gangs of youths had also been gathering there during the lockdown.

Ranjith Kankanamalage

The murder is being treated as a homophobic hate crime, although detectives said that they are ‘keeping an open mind’ as the investigation continues, the report added.

Police patrols have been stepped up in the area and officers have been working with LGBT+ advisory groups and charities to inform and encourage members of the community to stay safe in the wake of the incident.

Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett, Police Commander for Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “I also want to be really clear that there is no place, at all, in London for any form of hate crime and the Met is absolutely committed to tackling it and supporting victims. We are here for you.

“A crucial part of our work, and especially during this investigation, is community support and engagement, and I am really grateful for the support we are receiving from LGBTQ+ organisations during this difficult time, where they are assisting my teams in keeping the community updated.”

Detective superintendent Pete Wallis, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “I need anyone who has information to contact us immediately. Have you seen someone in the park or area who was acting suspiciously? It is imperative that you tell us what you know.

“Ranjith’s s family are devastated, and your information could help us bring them justice.”

Derek Lee, of the LGBT+ Advisory Group, told The Mail: “We are making sure that LGBT+ issues are addressed in the investigation of this tragic death as well as the wider police response regarding safety in Tower Hamlets and the whole of London.

“If you have any information, please contact the police, Crimestoppers or the LGBT+ charity, Galop. The investigation team is clear that they are only interested in information relevant to the case and your privacy will be respected.”

A 36-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation has been released on bail, the newspaper report added.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
More people cross Pakistan border as crisis deepens in Afghanistan
News
Johnson urges Taliban to respect human rights as last UK military flight leaves Afghanistan
Sports
Bhavina Patel wins historic silver at Tokyo Paralympics
HEADLINE STORY
India collapse as England level series with crushing win
News
UK says more can be done for Afghans who have arrived in Britain
News
England gets ready for mass Covid vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds
News
Britain to end Afghan evacuations in ‘matter of hours’
HEADLINE STORY
Southgate says received abuse for encouraging Covid-19 vaccination
HEADLINE STORY
How the Taliban’s actions affect India and Pakistan
News
Ben Maruthappu’s firm to recruit 500 Afghan refugees
News
Pakistan retained in UK travel red list
News
Malala’s skull bone still sits on her bookshelf to remind her of Taliban…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
‘Consent and clarity’ vital in NHS data sharing plan
Medics hailed for using social media to offer health advice
More people cross Pakistan border as crisis deepens in Afghanistan
India’s Future Retail files new case against Amazon
Police name victim of homophobic murder at Tower Hamlets
9 children among 22 dead in Bangladesh boat tragedy