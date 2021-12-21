Police name man in stabbing death of Yahya Sharif

West Midlands Police said they wanted to speak to Abdirahaman Yussuf, 19, from South Yardley. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

IN connection with the stabbing of 18-year-old Yahya Sharif, police have named a man who they want to trace.

Sharif, from Nechells in Birmingham was found seriously injured in the Small Heath area of the city on December 10 and died on the scene.

West Midlands Police said they wanted to speak to Abdirahaman Yussuf, 19, from South Yardley, in Birmingham, regarding the death of Sharif.

Detectives said they need people’s help to trace Yussuf.

The police in a statement said: “A family have lost a loved one and they need answers. We have detectives ready to speak to Mr Yussuf and quickly deal with this.”

Anyone with information about Yussuf’s has been urged to dial 999.

While, a second man has been charged with Sharif’s death, the police has said.

Mohamed Abdulkarim, 18, of Deykin Avenue in Witton, was due to appear before magistrates on Monday (20).

Previously, Abdulahi Abdi, 19, of Queenstown Road in London, was charged with Mr Sharif’s murder.

He was remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Birmingham Crown Court, which was also due to take place on Monday.