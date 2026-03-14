Police launch probe after attacks on Asian businesses in Wembley

METROPOLITAN POLICE have confirmed two incidents in which groups of masked men attacked businesses on Ealing Road in Wembley earlier this month, as concern grows among local traders and the wider community.

The Met Police told Eastern Eye that on March 5, officers responded to reports of criminal damage and affray at Manek Chowk, an Indian restaurant on Ealing Road. A group of men entered the premises and caused damage to the interior. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. Police said that investigations are ongoing.

The following evening, at around 8.38pm on March 6, police were called to Panesar Food and Wine on Harrow Road, Wembley, where a group of youths had thrown fresh produce from outside the shop at its exterior. Again, no arrests have been made.

Chief inspector Yu Zhang, who leads policing in the area, said: "We are aware of several incidents at shops and restaurants on Ealing Road, Wembley since mid-February with individuals involved in crime and anti-social behaviour. Additional patrols are taking place to provide reassurance, and we continue to work closely with community partners, including local faith venues, to ensure everyone feels safe. Our focus is to protect all communities, support victims and keep the area safe."

Video footage circulating on social media showed masked individuals inside Manek Chowk overturning tables and chairs, smashing lights and leaving crockery scattered across the floor. A separate video from March 6 revealed a group of masked men at Panesar Food and Wine pulling boxes of fruit and vegetables from shelves and throwing them to the ground.

Local traders say the attacks, which have typically taken place after 8pm, appear coordinated. One shopkeeper who witnessed the Manek Chowk attack told the Times of India that a gang of between 15 and 20 men entered the restaurant without warning.

"They didn't speak with anyone. They just started throwing tables and chairs. They attacked the tills and broke the lights. An Indian man who tried to intervene was hit with a bottle," he said.

Police said they were keeping an open mind about the motive and circumstances behind the incidents, including whether they are linked. While some of the businesses targeted have been owned by British Indians, officers stressed that not all of the incidents involved Hindu-owned businesses.

Brent Council condemned the attacks. A spokesperson said: "Any violent or targeted intimidation of local businesses is utterly unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Brent. Our thoughts are with those affected by these deeply disturbing incidents, particularly business owners and staff who should be able to work without fear. The council is working hand in glove with the Metropolitan Police and local partners to share intelligence, support those affected and help ensure that those responsible are brought to justice."

The council also urged the public not to speculate about who was responsible, adding: "Brent's strength is its diversity, and we will not allow a small number of violent individuals to undermine community cohesion."

The incidents follow a separate disturbance during Holi celebrations in nearby Harrow, which was raised in Parliament. MP Bob Blackman said: "Thugs from the Central Mosque attacked the annual Holi celebration in Harrow, attempting to assault over 1,000 peaceful worshippers. 20 attackers, one arrest — the Met has questions to answer."

Police appealed for anyone with information or footage to come forward.