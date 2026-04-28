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Claire’s closes final 154 UK and Ireland stores, 1,300 jobs lost

The closures mark the end of the company’s standalone store operations in both markets after a series of shutdowns over the past year.

Claire's

After entering the UK in 1991, the accessories and ear-piercing chain became a fixture in town centres and was known among teenage customers.

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 28, 2026
Eastern Eye

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US jewellery retailer Claire’s shut its remaining 154 stores in the UK and Ireland on Monday, resulting in about 1,300 job losses, its administrator said.

The closures mark the end of the company’s standalone store operations in both markets after a series of shutdowns over the past year.

After entering the UK in 1991, the accessories and ear-piercing chain became a fixture in town centres and was known among teenage customers.

The business had already closed 145 outlets and cut around 1,000 jobs following the bankruptcy of its US parent company last year, the Press Association reported, during a wider period of pressure on UK high street retailers facing competition from online shopping.

“As of 27th April, all Claire's standalone stores in the UK and Ireland have ceased trading,” a spokesperson for administrator Kroll said in a statement.

“All store employees have been advised of redundancy.”

Modella Capital partially acquired Claire’s UK subsidiary in September 2025, but placed the chain into administration in January 2026 after a few months.

In France, Claire’s business entered administration in July 2025.

The company’s Spanish subsidiary declared itself insolvent in September.

high street retailjob lossesstore closuresuk retailclaire’s

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