Website Logo
  • Saturday, November 05, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Police launch appeal to find missing Oxford woman

Uzma Khan, aged 45, was last seen in Amory Close, Oxford on Monday 24 October.

Uzma (Photo credit: Thames Valley Police)

By: Melvin Samuel

Uzma Khan, 45, was last seen in Amory Close, Oxford, on Tuesday, October 24 and Thames Valley Police are appealing to the public to help trace her.

She is Asian, of medium build, with long brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black traditional dress, rings, a necklace and carrying a black handbag.

Detective Sergeant Pete Warne, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Uzma as we are concerned for her welfare.

“We would ask anyone who may have seen her or knows where she is to please get in touch with us.

“Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference 43220479616 or they can provide information online.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Rishi Sunak praises ‘far-sighted’ King Charles on climate change
News
Five prominent Indian-American politicians in the race for US Congress in midterm polls
News
Pak Army rejects ‘baseless’ and ‘irresponsible’ allegations by Imran Khan against senior officer
News
Sunak says state cannot fix all problems
UK
Three accused deny murdering Hounslow dad and dumping his body in woods
News
Bradford pharmacist Dr Mahendra Patel collects OBE from Princess Royal
News
Pak PM Sharif, Minister Sanaullah and and Major General Faisal Naseer tried to…
News
Leicester unrest: ‘Hate crime expert’ Dr Chris Allen steps down from review after…
News
Why this 25-year-old Indian man’s post after getting sacked from Twitter is going…
News
Meet these two Indians who are among finalists for Prince William’s £1m Earthshot…
News
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street calls for lower goods tariffs in India trade…
Sports
‘You have always been a warrior’: Mahela Jayawardene lauds Virat for breaking his…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW