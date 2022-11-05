Police launch appeal to find missing Oxford woman

Uzma Khan, aged 45, was last seen in Amory Close, Oxford on Monday 24 October.

Uzma (Photo credit: Thames Valley Police)

By: Melvin Samuel

Uzma Khan, 45, was last seen in Amory Close, Oxford, on Tuesday, October 24 and Thames Valley Police are appealing to the public to help trace her.

She is Asian, of medium build, with long brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black traditional dress, rings, a necklace and carrying a black handbag.

Detective Sergeant Pete Warne, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Uzma as we are concerned for her welfare.

“We would ask anyone who may have seen her or knows where she is to please get in touch with us.

“Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference 43220479616 or they can provide information online.”