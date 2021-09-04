Police investigating woman’s fatal fall from Arthur’s Seat

Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SCOTLAND police arrested a man as part of their investigation into the death of a newlywed woman at Arthur’s Seat in Edinburg.

Fawziyah Javed fell from the landmark in the Scottish capital on late Thursday (2) evening and died at the scene, police said.

“We received a report that a woman had fallen from Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh, around 9 pm on Thursday… Emergency services attended including the fire service and ambulance”, police said in a statement.

“The 31-year-old woman died at the scene a short time later and her death is being treated as suspicious”, the statement said adding that a 27-year-old man has been arrested and “enquiries are ongoing.”

Javed, who worked at Lyons Davidson Solicitors in Leeds, travelled to Edinberg on honeymoon following her wedding reception on Sunday (29), media reports said.

She was reportedly involved in charity works before her wedding.

Police are believed to have searched a property in West Yorkshire in connection with the investigation.