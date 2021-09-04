Website Logo
  • Saturday, September 04, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 440,225
Total Cases 32,945,907
Today's Fatalities 330
Today's Cases 42,618
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 440,225
Total Cases 32,945,907
Today's Fatalities 330
Today's Cases 42,618

News

Police investigating woman’s fatal fall from Arthur’s Seat

Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SCOTLAND police arrested a man as part of their investigation into the death of a newlywed woman at Arthur’s Seat in Edinburg.

Fawziyah Javed fell from the landmark in the Scottish capital on late Thursday (2) evening and died at the scene, police said.

“We received a report that a woman had fallen from Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh, around 9 pm on Thursday… Emergency services attended including the fire service and ambulance”, police said in a statement.

“The 31-year-old woman died at the scene a short time later and her death is being treated as suspicious”, the statement said adding that a 27-year-old man has been arrested and “enquiries are ongoing.”

Javed, who worked at Lyons Davidson Solicitors in Leeds, travelled to Edinberg on honeymoon following her wedding reception on Sunday (29), media reports said.

She was reportedly involved in charity works before her wedding.

Police are believed to have searched a property in West Yorkshire in connection with the investigation.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

WORLD
New Zealand unable to keep supermarket attacker locked up: Ardern
PAKISTAN
UK, Pakistan must work together to address ‘red list’ issue: Raab
UK
Teenager who ‘wanted to to shoot an Asian friend’ found guilty of terror plot
PAKISTAN
China seeks to extend Belt and Road Initiative to Afghanistan
News
Majority of BAME GPs find CQC inspections ‘traumatic’, reveals survey
News
UK panel says it ‘would not recommend’ jabbing healthy teens
US
US census shows vital role of Indian-Americans in country’s progress: Congressman
News
India restores mobile services in Kashmir two days after death of separatist leader
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka imposes price controls to tackle food shortages
News
‘Ignorance isn’t an excuse’, NHS blog post on racism tells senior white staff
UK
‘Digital divide hits Asian families’
US
Hurricane Ida: Indian American dies in New Jersey
Eastern Eye

Videos

Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
New Zealand unable to keep supermarket attacker locked up: Ardern
Police investigating woman’s fatal fall from Arthur’s Seat
Saif Ali Khan is all praises for his Vikram Vedha…
Defiant Sharma sees India into slender lead over England
India revises auto policy to promote electric and hydrogen fuel-powered…
Producer Sahu Garapati on direct-to-digital release of Tuck Jagadish: We…