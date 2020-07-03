Trending Now

Police appeal for help to locate missing Waltham Forest woman


Pardeep Kaur Plaha, 23, was last seen by her family leaving her home address in Leytonstone on Wednesday (1).
DETECTIVES have appealed for help to locate a Waltham Forest woman who went missing after going out on a walk.

She was wearing a grey Nike hoodie and black and white leggings.

Though believed to have been carrying her mobile phone, Plaha has not contacted anyone since, leaving her family very concerned for her safety and welfare.

Detectives from the North East Command Unit are requesting anyone with information to aid investigation to call 101 (ref 20MIS021966) immediately.

