  • Friday, February 17, 2023
Police ‘acting on new information on Bradford car dealer who disappeared 16 years ago

Sajid Saddique who was last seen on Valentine’s Day in 2007 is presumed dead and police say they have not given up on finding answers to what happened to him.

Sajid Saddique was last seen on February 14, 2007. (Image credit: West Yorkshire Police)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Police have said they are acting on fresh information they received about a Bradford car dealer who disappeared 16 years ago.

Sajid Saddique vanished on Valentine’s Day in 2007 after attending a business meeting in Shipley and he is now presumed dead.

He was last spotted in the car park of the Asda supermarket on Manor Road in the morning of that day.

“Active lines of enquiries are still being carried out,” West Yorkshire Police said as they again appealed to the public to share any information about the man who lived in Allerton.

A dedicated team of police officers have conducted extensive enquiries into his disappearance and evidence in 2014 suggested the father of three was murdered.

Arrests were made and a file was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, which, however, decided that evidence was insufficient to charge anyone.

On the 16th anniversary of Saddique’s disappearance, detective inspector Paul Conroy said the police were “committed to getting answers and closure for his family”.

“The investigation remains open and active lines of enquiries are still being carried out,” he said on Tuesday which marked the 16th anniversary of Saddique’s disappearance.

“We have received new information in the investigation and are acting on it,” said Conroy, who is part of the Major Investigation Review Team.

Investigators would “never give up” on finding answers on what happened to Saddique “no matter how long has past”, the detective inspector said.

“We are determined to get justice for them and his family and to find the answers they so rightly deserve”, the officer said, noting that the car dealer’s children grew up without ever knowing their father.

The force said members of the public with information about Saddique could contact the police on 101 or via the live chat facility quoting crime reference 13070023311.

Anyone could call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to share information anonymously, the police said.

