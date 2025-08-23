Skip to content
Pokémon Go Eternatus counters and weaknesses you need to know

Eternamax Eternatus has arrived in Pokémon Go as part of the Max Finale event

Pokémon Go counters

Only Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon can be used in battle

Niantic
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 23, 2025
Highlights:

  • Eternamax Eternatus is a Poison and Dragon-type Pokémon.
  • It is only available during the Max Finale event under Max Battle rules.
  • Weak to Dragon, Ground, Ice and Psychic-types.
  • Only Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon can be used in battle.
  • Rewards include XP, Eternatus Candy and Eternatus Candy XL.

Eternamax Eternatus has arrived in Pokémon Go as part of the Max Finale event, bringing one of the game’s toughest battles to date. As a Gigantamax Pokémon, Eternamax Eternatus can only be fought under Max Battle rules, meaning trainers are restricted to using Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon. Choosing the right counters is essential if you want to stand a chance in this encounter.

Eternamax Eternatus type and weaknesses

  • Type: Poison and Dragon
  • Weaknesses: Dragon, Ground, Ice, Psychic

This typing makes Eternamax Eternatus especially dangerous, as it combines high attack power with a broad move pool. Selecting Pokémon that exploit its weaknesses is key to success.

Best counters for Eternamax Eternatus

When preparing your team, you should divide your approach between:

  1. G-Max Move Attackers – used to deliver powerful damage.

    • Eternatus
    • Dynamax Latios
    • Dynamax Metagross
    • Dynamax Hatterene
    • Dynamax Latias
  2. Pokémon to fill the Max Metre – building energy before switching to attackers.

    • Crowned Sword Zacian
    • Crowned Shield Zamazenta
    • Dynamax Excadrill
    • Dynamax Corviknight
    • Dynamax Omastar
    • Dynamax Kabutops
    • Dynamax Blissey
    • Dynamax Wailord

Max Particle cost: 800

Battle tactics

  • Eternamax Eternatus is designed to be fought in large groups, ideally with around 100 players.
  • Split teams between Max Metre fillers and attack-focused Pokémon.
  • Switch out G-Max Move attackers quickly once they revert to normal size.
  • Both Crowned Zacian and Zamazenta are highly recommended for their durability.
  • Powering up your own Eternatus before the battle will also prove valuable.
  • Losing does not consume your Max Particles, so repeated attempts are possible.

What happens after defeating Eternamax Eternatus

Defeating Eternamax Eternatus does not grant an encounter with it. Players instead receive:

  • XP
  • Eternatus Candy
  • Eternatus Candy XL

These rewards are especially useful given the extra Candy requirements to power up Eternatus. For those seeking to add Eternatus itself to their Pokédex, separate research tasks and encounters must be completed.

Eternamax Eternatus moveset in Pokémon Go

Although Eternamax Eternatus cannot currently be caught, knowing its moveset will help you prepare effective counters.

Fast Attacks

  • Dragon Tail (Dragon)
  • Poison Jab (Poison)

Charged Attacks

  • Dynamax Cannon (Dragon)
  • Flamethrower (Fire)
  • Hyper Beam (Normal)
  • Sludge Bomb (Poison)

Trainers should be cautious of Dragon-type combinations, which can quickly overwhelm unprepared teams.

