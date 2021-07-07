Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 404,211
Total Cases 30,663,665
Today's Fatalities 930
Today's Cases 43,733
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 404,211
Total Cases 30,663,665
Today's Fatalities 930
Today's Cases 43,733

Wimbledon

Pliskova powers into first Wimbledon semifinal

Karolina Pliskova in action during her quarterfinal match against Viktorija Golubic. (REUTERS/Paul Childs)

By: SattwikBiswal

KAROLINA PLISKOVA reached her first Wimbledon semifinal on Tuesday (6) with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic and then took a swipe at her critics for their “brutal” treatment.

Former world number one Pliskova, now ranked 13, will face Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday (8) for a place in Saturday’s (10) final.

Pliskova is yet to win a Grand Slam title despite contesting 36 majors with her best performance a runners-up spot at the 2016 US Open.

“I’m super-happy to be through to my first semi-final at Wimbledon,” said the 29-year-old Czech who will be playing in her fourth Slam semifinal.

Her last appearance in a major semifinal was at the 2019 Australian Open.

“This was my first appearance on Court One this year and I had to work really hard to get to this court.

“I feel like I am improving with every match.”

Pliskova is yet to drop a set at Wimbledon this year and has been broken just three times in five rounds.

Her eight aces on Tuesday (6), meanwhile, took her tournament tally to 40.

“I have had good preparation and hopefully this will continue.”

Despite her happiness of completing a full set of semifinal appearances at all four majors, Pliskova hit out at doubters who questioned her future in the sport when she fell out of the world top 10 on the eve of Wimbledon.

Until then, she had been a regular in the top 10 since 2016.

“The Internet is the biggest problem,” said Pliskova who had failed to get to the second week of a Slam in her last five outings.

“Not that I would really read all the messages and all the comments, but sometimes you just see something or like some articles.

“I think they can be quite brutal. I was five years in the top 10. Then one week I’m not in the top 10, and it’s like huge drama, especially in my country. I think these things, they just don’t help.”

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Wimbledon
Barty into Wimbledon semifinals for first time
Wimbledon
Federer becomes oldest Wimbledon quarterfinalist in modern era
Wimbledon
Fucsovics becomes first Hungarian man in Wimbledon last-eight since 1948
Wimbledon
History-making Jabeur sets up last-eight clash against Sabalenka
Wimbledon
Barty into Wimbledon quarterfinals for first time
Wimbledon
Djokovic into 50th Grand Slam quarterfinal
Wimbledon
Maximum capacity crowds from quarterfinals onwards
Wimbledon
Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna enter third round in mixed doubles
Wimbledon
Federer glides into last 16, Barty polishes up her act
Wimbledon
Bopanna, Sania win historic all-Indian mixed-doubles match
Wimbledon
Shapovalov ends Murray’s run at Wimbledon
Wimbledon
Jabeur overcomes nerves to beat former champion Muguruza
Eastern Eye

Videos

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Ray, playing strong characters, not winning…
Haseen Dillruba Movie Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Samsung sees 53 per cent growth in quarterly profit amid…
‘Pakistan’s Twitter indeed prayed for India’s recovery during second wave…
KGF Chapter 2: Makers hint at announcing the new release…
Sri Lanka marks Chinese party centenary with costliest gold coin
Heathrow airport to fast-track vaccinated passengers
Leicestershire man, convicted as Daesh member, used Bitcoin to support…