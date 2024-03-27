  • Thursday, March 28, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise set for a reboot

The Pirates franchise famously starred Depp, 60, as well as Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley in its first three entries.

Poster of Pirates of the Caribbean (Image source: X)

By: Mohnish Singh

If you loved watching Pirates of the Caribbean films, here’s an update for you. The franchise is getting a reboot.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced each of the five Pirates movies that starred Johnny Depp as his iconic pirate character Captain Jack Sparrow, in a recent interview with ComicBook.com said the next installment of Pirates of the Caribbean will be a reboot instead of being a straight sequel, People reported.

“It’s hard to tell. You don’t know, you really don’t know,” Bruckheimer said when asked when audiences can expect a new Pirates movie or another Top Gun movie; he also produces the Tom Cruise action films. “You don’t know how they come together. You just don’t know.”

“With Top Gun, you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does Top Gun, I can’t tell you,” the producer added, referencing Cruise, 61.

“But we’re gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don’t have to wait for certain actors,” he added.

The Pirates franchise famously starred Depp, 60, as well as Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley in its first three entries, beginning with 2003’s smash hit The Curse of the Black Pearl.

With this update of Pirates of the Caribbean returning, fans wonder if Johnny Depp will return to the franchise as his relationship with Disney soured after his involvement in a defamation trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Related Stories

NEWS
Zayn Malik says he wants to collaborate with Miley Cyrus
Entertainment
Spielberg hails Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Two’ a masterpiece
NEWS
‘Always been a glorious right-wing personality’: Kangana Ranaut
NEWS
Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ to release on Netflix on May 1
NEWS
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to launch homegrown fashion label
NEWS
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth tie the knot
NEWS
Shekhar Kapur, Karan Johar to conduct masterclass at Cinevesture Intl Film Fest
NEWS
Collaborating with Ridley Scott for ‘Alien’ is like a dream come true: Adarsh…
NEWS
Vin Diesel shares new pic with Deepika, says he had promised her to…
NEWS
Sai Tamhankar to star opposite Emraan Hashmi & Pratik Gandhi in ‘Ground Zero’…
NEWS
Alia Bhatt to host ‘Hope Gala’ in London
NEWS
UK’s Tate Modern Museum inducts Sonam Kapoor in its South Asia Acquisition Committee

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW