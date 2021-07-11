Website Logo
  • Sunday, July 11, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 408,040
Total Cases 30,837,222
Today's Fatalities 895
Today's Cases 41,506
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 408,040
Total Cases 30,837,222
Today's Fatalities 895
Today's Cases 41,506

News

Philanthropists to partly cover UK foreign aid cut

MP Tom Tugendhat (Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images).

By: ShilpaSharma

PHILANTHROPIST organisations, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, will provide £93.5 million funding to cover some cuts in the UK foreign aid.

This follows the government’s decision to cut this year’s spending on overseas aid from 0.7 per cent of national income to 0.5 per cent due to the financial impact of the pandemic.

The organisations, which also includes the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, the ELMA Foundation and Open Society Foundations, said the funding would help projects tackling preventable diseases and providing family planning and sexual health services.

The UN’s family planning agency (UNFPA) is expected to lose about 85 per cent of its funding from the UK, a drop of about £130m.

Kate Hampton, chief executive of the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, said, “These life-saving treatments are cost-effective investments. If they go unfunded this year, British taxpayer generosity will be wasted as clinics are closed and essential drugs expire and are thrown away.”

The emergency funding was lauded by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

However, he called on the government to restore its commitment to spend 0.7 per cent of national income on foreign aid.

Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Commons foreign affairs committee, said, “When Britain withdraws, others step in. By cutting our aid, we have given states such as China and Russia an opportunity to expand their influence at Britain’s expense.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak had said earlier that it was hard to “justify” the commitment (0.7 per cent of national income) with the UK facing record borrowing, and with a national debt of well above £2 trillion.

“We have always been clear that the government will return to spending 0.7 per cent of GNI (gross national income) on international development as soon as the fiscal situation allows,” a government spokesperson said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
UK to help Pakistan detect new coronavirus variants
News
Bangladesh factory owner arrested after fire kills 52
UK
New UK scheme offers incentives and rewards for healthy behaviours
UK
Every Briton can be double-jabbed by mid-September, says UK health department
News
Miami tragedy: Bodies of pregnant Brit woman, husband recovered as baby remains missing
News
Campaigners ‘disappointed’ as Church of England drops plan for racial justice officers
News
India’s poor suffer as temperature rises across the country
News
Biden picks Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India
PAKISTAN
Family of Brit mum, who died in Pakistan, appeals to Johnson for fresh…
News
Zaila Avant-Garde becomes first African-American to win US spelling bee
UK
Hindu animal welfare body rescues Wales calf with three eyes, to worship as…
US
US to reach 160 million fully vaccinated Americans by end of this week,…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Farhan Akhtar on Toofaan, prep he did for his character…
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Ray, playing strong characters, not winning…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
UK to help Pakistan detect new coronavirus variants
England beat Pakistan again to clinch ODI series
Bangladesh factory owner arrested after fire kills 52
Philanthropists to partly cover UK foreign aid cut
GFG signs deal with Glencore to refinance aluminium unit
G20 finance ministers back global tax reform