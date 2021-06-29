Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 397,637
Total Cases 30,316,897
Today's Fatalities 907
Today's Cases 37,566
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 397,637
Total Cases 30,316,897
Today's Fatalities 907
Today's Cases 37,566

News

Petition call for more inclusive curriculum in UK schools

Sunder Katwala, director of thinktank British Future.

By: SattwikBiswal

A petition signed by more than 260,000 people has called for including more black history and cultural diversity in school curriculum.

The poll shows support for teaching Britain’s history of race and empire in today’s classrooms.

Two-thirds of the public (63 per cent) supported the proposal to “ensure that the history of race and Empire, including its controversies and complexity are taught in British schools,” with just 8 per cent opposed, according to research for the identity thinktank British Future.

A further six in ten (61 per cent) would support proposals to “promote a shared knowledge of Britain for children as part of their school education – including all ethnicities and faiths, and all nations and regions of the UK,” with just 8 per cent opposed.

The recent report of the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities (CRED) recommends that the Department for Education should “work with an appointed panel of independent experts to produce a well-sequenced set of teaching resources to tell the multiple, nuanced stories that have shaped the country we live in today. The resources should be embedded within subjects in the statutory curriculum.”

An expert panel discussed the importance of a more inclusive curriculum and how that could help to further develop a shared sense of identity across people of all ages and ethnic backgrounds in modern Britain.

The panel will also consider how to prevent efforts to build a more inclusive curriculum from getting caught up in ongoing ‘culture war’ clashes over history and identity – as well as more practical considerations about making sustainable changes to the school curriculum.

Sunder Katwala, director of thinktank British Future said: “Understanding Britain’s past is the key to understanding who we are today. It also holds the key to shaping a shared and inclusive identity for the future.

“Can we teach our diverse history without getting drawn into a culture war? Yes, if we don’t copy what’s happening across the Atlantic. We need a home-grown approach that tells the British story of decolonisation and Empire in a way that feels relevant to children of all backgrounds today.

“Britain’s role in defeating the fascism of the Nazis in the Second World War is one chapter in this complex story of Empire, with 2.5 million soldiers from pre-partition India forming the world’s biggest-ever volunteer army, along with forces from Africa and the Caribbean.

“It is these stories that helped create the Britain we are today, and all children growing up here should know this history.”

The event ‘Teaching Modern Britain: How can the curriculum include us all?’ happened on June 28.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Home Affairs Committee calls for new criminal offence to deal with crime against retail store…
News
No mobile phones in UK schools under Williamson’s consultation
PAKISTAN
Pakistani overseas workers overrun vaccination centre in Islamabad
UK
Ministers set to replace self-isolation rules in schools with daily testing regime
News
J&J scraps Covid-19 vaccine trials in India as it focuses to speed up delivery
News
‘Second-generation ethnic minorities face lower level of employment than whites in UK’
US
Meet America’s only Hindu female priest officiating same-sex weddings
PAKISTAN
10 arrested for Lahore car bomb blast
PAKISTAN
Pakistan court suspends TikTok for ‘spreading immorality’
News
Bangladesh scraps 10 coal-fired power plants
News
Migrant workers exodus from Bangladesh’s capital to home villages 
UK
Schoolboy referred to Prevent after teacher mistakes alms for ‘arms’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Yash Narvekar and Akasa Singh talk about their new song…
Ankita Lokhande denies reports of participating in Bigg Boss 15
Aalika Shaikh on Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, reuniting with…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Home Affairs Committee calls for new criminal offence to deal…
JLR launches updated Range Rover Sport SVR in India
Petition call for more inclusive curriculum in UK schools
UK must support ‘electric car production to save jobs’
No mobile phones in UK schools under Williamson’s consultation
Moderna’s Covid vaccine gets emergency approval in India