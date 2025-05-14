Peter Sullivan, wrongfully convicted for 38 years, finally freed in UK’s longest miscarriage of justice

Peter Sullivan, once labelled the “Beast of Birkenhead”, has been released from prison after serving 38 years for a murder he did not commit. The Court of Appeal quashed his conviction following the emergence of new DNA evidence, making Sullivan the longest-serving victim of a miscarriage of justice in British legal history.

Sullivan, now 68, was convicted in 1987 for the 1986 murder of 21-year-old Diane Sindall. He was 30 at the time and had consistently maintained his innocence. Despite two failed appeals, it was not until recent advances in DNA testing enabled fresh analysis of preserved semen samples from the crime scene that Sullivan was conclusively ruled out as the perpetrator.

The DNA profile identified in 2023 did not match Sullivan and pointed to an unknown individual, prompting Merseyside Police to reopen the investigation. Officers have now appealed to the public for any information about suspicious individuals in Birkenhead at the time of the murder, admitting there is a "very real chance" the real killer is still at large.





- YouTube YouTube/ Channel 4 News

Miss Sindall, a florist who also worked part-time in a pub to save for her wedding, was attacked while walking after her van ran out of fuel. Her semi-naked body was found beaten and partially concealed in an alley. The brutal nature of the crime shocked the community and deeply impacted both families involved.

As the court delivered its verdict, Sullivan wept and held his head in his hands. His family, who stood by him throughout, also broke down in tears. “We’ve got our family member back, but the Sindall family are still suffering a terrible loss,” a relative said. “This isn’t a victory. It’s a long-overdue correction.”In a statement read by his solicitor Sarah Myatt, Sullivan said he bore no bitterness and wished for justice to be served for the Sindall family. Myatt, who represented him for two decades, described him as a private man, adding that he wanted to “be left in peace” to rebuild his life.

Sullivan now faces the daunting task of adjusting to a society that has changed drastically since the 1980s, including grappling with technology and rebuilding a life interrupted for nearly four decades. Campaigners have voiced concerns over the lack of structured support for long-serving prisoners released after wrongful convictions.

- YouTube YouTube/ BBC News

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) had previously looked at Sullivan’s case but did not identify a miscarriage of justice. Only recent scientific breakthroughs enabled the evidence to be reassessed. Legal experts argue the case underscores the urgent need for systematic re-examination of past convictions using modern forensic tools.

Sullivan’s case has reignited debate about the reliability of past investigations and the treatment of suspects. Despite the police defending their original inquiry, critics point to rejected appeal grounds such as interrogation methods and flawed bite mark evidence as signs of systemic failure.

Peter Sullivan's release is not simply the end of a personal ordeal—it is a stark reminder of the human cost of miscarriages of justice. While his name has been cleared, the decades lost cannot be recovered. His case should compel urgent reforms to prevent similar injustices in future.