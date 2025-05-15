Day Lewis Group announces death of long-time colleague Peter Glover

PETER GLOVER, a long-standing member of the Day Lewis Group, died on 10 May 2025. He was with the company for 37 years, having joined in June 1987 as a pharmacist.
He held several roles, including Group Superintendent Pharmacist, and most recently worked in a Professional Services Advisory role. He was part of the senior management team for decades.
JC Patel, Co-Founder of Day Lewis Group, said: “Peter was much loved and well-known across the pharmacy industry. His contributions to the field were significant and his legacy will be remembered by all who had the privilege of working with him. He leaves behind a lasting impact on Day Lewis and the wider pharmacy community.”
The company extended condolences to his family and friends.