Paul McCartney joins Taylor Swift and Jay-Z in exclusive billionaire club with $1.4bn fortune

Highlights

Sir Paul McCartney has reportedly become a billionaire, with Forbes estimating his net worth at £1.04 billion.

The former Beatles star ranks as the world's third-richest musical artist, behind Jay-Z and Taylor Swift.

His fortune is linked to music royalties, publishing rights, touring revenue, property and other investments.

Sir Paul McCartney has reportedly reached another major financial milestone, with his fortune estimated at £1.04 billion, placing him among the world's wealthiest musicians.

The 84-year-old music legend is ranked third on Forbes' list of the world's richest musical artists, behind Jay-Z, whose estimated wealth stands at £2.08 billion, and Taylor Swift, with £1.49 billion.

McCartney's latest financial milestone reflects a career that has continued to generate income decades after The Beatles became one of the most influential bands in music history.

How did Paul McCartney build his £1.04bn fortune?

A significant part of McCartney's wealth comes from his extensive music catalogue and publishing interests.

He established MPL Communications in 1969, before The Beatles officially split. The company has since become an important part of his business interests, with its publishing catalogue covering music by several songwriters.

His earnings also come from royalties generated by songs, theatrical productions and licensing arrangements. The report highlights tracks such as Blue Suede Shoes and It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas, alongside theatrical scores that generate payments when productions are staged.

His financial portfolio also includes revenue from global tours, UK property holdings and an art collection featuring works by artists such as Pablo Picasso.

Why does Paul McCartney continue to enjoy music?

Despite his extraordinary success, McCartney has previously said he does not regard making music as work.

Speaking to Zane Lowe in an interview for Apple Music, he described himself as a "playaholic" rather than a workaholic.

"People say, ‘Oh you're a workaholic’ and I say, ‘We don't work music, we play it, so I'm a playaholic! I hate it when making music starts to feel like work," he said.

His enthusiasm for music has also extended to looking back at his own work with The Beatles. Speaking to Amy Poehler on her Good Hang podcast, he reflected on how his appreciation for the band has grown over the years.

"I'm a fan. The more we go on, I'm a bigger fan. I'm a Beatles fan," he said.

He also recalled the experience of writing songs with John Lennon, describing himself as fortunate to have collaborated with someone of Lennon's talent.

"I've become more a fan the more I think about them," he added.

Where does Paul McCartney rank among the world's richest musicians?

According to the Forbes estimates cited in the report, McCartney's £1.04 billion fortune places him third among the world's wealthiest musical artists.

Jay-Z leads the ranking with an estimated £2.08 billion, while Taylor Swift follows with £1.49 billion.

McCartney's position reflects the enduring financial value of his songwriting, publishing interests and decades-long music career, which continue to generate income well beyond his years with The Beatles.