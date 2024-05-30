Paul Chowdhry to perform at humanitarian event ‘Gala for Gaza’

The event will place on Saturday 1st June 2024 at The Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington, London.

Paul Chowdhry (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Comedian Paul Chowdhary will be part of an inter-faith unique special black-tie humanitarian event, Gala for Gaza.

Presented by Simple PR & Events in collaboration with Human Appeal, the event will place on Saturday 1st June 2024 at The Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington, London.

The evening will feature a performance by Chowdhry whilst the primary objective is to support the children of Gaza.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to be a part of an event that will aid those in need. Life is like a lottery and we don’t get to choose where we’re born. It could have easily been us,” Chowdhry said in a statement.

The event’s purpose is to raise funds and hold auctions, with all proceeds dedicated to providing immediate care and attention for the children of Gaza.

“I’m extremely proud to be working alongside Human Appeal, a reputable UK Muslim charity, to implement a fundraising event open to all faiths, for the prime purpose of helping children in Gaza. I’m very passionate about supporting children caught up in war-ridden situations, and proceeds from this event will provide medical aid, food, shelter, and access to vital resources. Whilst the cause in question is that of dismay, Paul Chowdhry is the perfect choice to provide some laughter to the evening,” said Nafila Khan – CEO & Founder of Simple PR & Events.

Human Appeal is a non-profit organisation working across the globe to strengthen humanity’s fight against poverty, social injustice, and natural disaster. Since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza, Human Appeal has provided 1 million hot meals and 20,000 nutritious food parcels to feed 100,000 families facing famine and provided 3.6 million worth of lifesaving aid.

Zaheer Khan – Fundraising Director of Human Appeal – said, “The past 8 months have shocked the world with the injustice and indiscriminate killing of innocent children, women, and men in Gaza. To date, this has been one of our most difficult campaigns due to the complexity of delivering aid in Gaza. Despite the threat our teams face on the ground, enduring personal losses, and the blockades, Human Appeal has continued to provide support. Events like this allow us to meet our donors and supporters to raise vital aid that will change and transform lives. We would like to thank our partner Simple PR & Events for their support and putting together this event.”