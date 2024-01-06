Website Logo
‘Pasoori’ fame Ali Sethi collaborates with Jonita Gandhi

The duo is set to come up with a song titled ‘Love Like That’.

Singers Ali Sethi and Jonita Gandhi (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

‘Pasoori’ fame singer Ali Sethi has collaborated with ‘What Jhumka’ hitmaker Jonita Gandhi for a new track.

The duo is set to come up with a song titled ‘Love Like That’.

Excited about the song, Ali Sethi in a statement said, “Jonita is a pioneer and is doing something bold, exciting and fresh. We live in the world of contemporary music and pop culture and we’re building those bridges that welcome and embrace multiple identities.”

Jonita also expressed her excitement.

” I’ve always wanted to work with Ali Sethi! This collaboration is more than just a song; it’s a journey through cultures, history, and emotion. We’ve poured our hearts into this, and it feels fresh and unlike anything we’ve heard before,” she shared.

The song, and EP, are both produced by Latin Grammy-nominated Producer Juan Ariza whose musical flavours, nuances and soul align perfectly with that of Jonita. To add to the highly talented and accomplished team, the tracks were mixed by Grammy award-winning Mixing Engineer Jesse Ray Ernster who has mixed for Doja Cat, Burna Boy, and Kanye West to name a few, read the statement.

‘Love Like That’ will be out on January 12.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

