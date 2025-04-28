Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Your party lifestyle will take it's toll on health after 36, study finds

The findings, published in Annals of Medicine

Party lifestyle

Each unhealthy behaviour made things worse

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 28, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

A new study shows that a lifestyle of smoking, heavy drinking and lack of exercise can start to damage health by the age of 36.

Researchers tracked 371 people who were all born in 1959, following their health from young adulthood into their 60s. Health checks were carried out at ages 27, 36, 42, 50 and 61, examining how habits like smoking, drinking too much alcohol, and not exercising affected mental and physical health.

The findings, published in Annals of Medicine, show that although risky behaviours in the twenties had little obvious impact, by age 36 the effects were clear. People who smoked, drank heavily, or were physically inactive by their mid-thirties had worse mental health, worse physical health, and higher risks of serious diseases compared to those who had healthier habits.

Each unhealthy behaviour made things worse. Those who combined all three — smoking, drinking heavily, and being inactive — had the poorest health results. They showed higher levels of depression, worse feelings of well-being, higher blood pressure, larger waistlines, worse cholesterol, and other early signs of heart disease and diabetes.

The study found that the decline in health seen at 36 continued into later life. Those with unhealthy lifestyles in their thirties went on to have more health problems in their forties, fifties, and sixties.

Dr Tiia Kekäläinen, a scientist who worked on the study, said it shows the importance of changing habits early. “Our findings highlight the importance of tackling risky health behaviours, such as smoking, heavy drinking and physical inactivity, as early as possible to prevent the damage they do from building up over the years,” she said.

However, the research also showed that it is never too late to make changes. Even improving habits in midlife can bring benefits, including lowering the risk of serious illnesses and improving mental and physical health in older age.

The study looked at the effects of each habit separately. Smoking was found to be most strongly linked to worse mental health, including more depression and lower well-being. Heavy drinking harmed both mental and physical health, while physical inactivity was most clearly linked to worse physical health and more signs of disease risk.

Researchers explained that these habits are major contributors to illnesses such as cancer, heart disease and lung disease, which are responsible for almost three-quarters of deaths worldwide. Changing to a healthier lifestyle — stopping smoking, cutting back on alcohol, and exercising regularly — can significantly lower the chance of getting these diseases.

The study’s findings also reflect a wider trend. Although not part of the study itself, public figures such as Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and Gwyneth Paltrow have all spoken about changing their lifestyles in recent years, after periods of heavy partying when they were younger. This mirrors a growing awareness that habits formed early in life can have a long-lasting effect on health.

The research is based on observational data, meaning it can show strong links but cannot prove direct cause and effect. However, the patterns were clear. The more often people smoked, drank heavily, and stayed inactive, the worse their health became over time.

The results highlight an important message: habits formed in the twenties and thirties have a major impact on future health. Public health experts hope the findings will encourage more people to take early steps towards healthier living, helping to prevent serious illnesses later on.

alcoholblood pressurecancercholesteroldepressiondiabetesdrinkingfuture healthheart diseasemental healthpublic figuresresearchsmokingparty lifestyle

Related News

Ultra-processed foods
Health

17,781 premature deaths in UK linked to ultra-processed foods

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome
Entertainment

'Harry Potter' actor Rupert Grint shares first photo of new-born daughter Goldie G. Grint in adorable post

india-uk-fta
Business

Piyush Goyal and Jonathan Reynolds begin final push for India-UK trade pact

Essex Millionaire Murders
Entertainment

Who is the fentanyl killer? ITV’s 'The Essex Millionaire Murders' reveals the chilling truth

More For You

Experts Warn UK MPs: Shouting Can Harm Children's Brain Growth

Critical words received in childhood often underpin later anxiety, distress, and low self-esteem

iStock

Parents shouting at children can alter brain development, experts warn UK MPs

Being shouted at by parents can cause lasting changes to children's brain development, leading to mental health difficulties and challenges in maintaining friendships, experts are set to tell MPs.

At a meeting in Westminster on Monday, specialists in child development and mental health will highlight how verbal abuse by adults can have serious and lifelong consequences for children. Research shows that such abuse affects children’s ability to experience pleasure and can make them view the world as a threatening place.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asian community

Menopause is a universal transition - one every woman will experience in her lifetime

iStock

Breaking the silence: Why Asian women must talk about menopause

Kiran Singh

For many women in the Asian community, the journey through perimenopause and menopause is still shrouded in silence, confusion, and, at times, shame. It’s often seen as something we just have to “put up with” quietly, as though struggling through it alone is a badge of honour. But the truth is, menopause is a universal transition - one every woman will experience in her lifetime - and it is time we start talking about it, especially within our cultural communities where silence often masks suffering.

We all go through it - so why don’t we talk about it?

Menopause doesn’t arrive overnight. For most women, it begins subtly during perimenopause, which can start as early as your late 30s or early 40s and last for several years. According to the NHS and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), over 30 recognised symptoms of perimenopause range from hot flushes and night sweats to anxiety, low mood, brain fog, and joint pain.

Keep ReadingShow less
Great guide to building healthy eating habits

Good nutrition is the foundation of an active lifestyle

Great guide to building healthy eating habits

Nesreen G and Jayeeta Dutta

PHYSICAL exercise is important when it comes to fitness, but what we fuel our body with plays an equally vital role in achieving sustainable results.

The key to long-term fitness success is developing mindful eating habits that nourish the body and soul, enhance performance and help maintain a healthy lifestyle. This does not necessarily mean following a restrictive diet or complicated meal plans. It is about finding a sustainable balance that works for you.

Keep ReadingShow less
The Chase’s Paul Sinha shares Parkinson’s update after major health scare

Sinha’s message was one of resilience and realism

Getty

The Chase’s Paul Sinha shares Parkinson’s update after major health scare

Paul Sinha, known to viewers of ITV’s The Chase as “The Sinnerman,” has spoken candidly about his experience living with Parkinson’s disease. During an appearance on Loose Women on Thursday, 17 April, the comedian and quizzer reflected on his journey from diagnosis to managing the condition day to day.

Sinha, who was diagnosed with the progressive neurological disorder in 2019, revealed that his earliest symptoms were not what many would typically associate with Parkinson’s.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sharon Osbourne

Celebrities including Sharon Osbourne and Oprah Winfrey might be exhibiting signs of this side effect

Instagram/ Sharonosbourne

‘Ozempic feet’ joins growing list of unusual side effects linked to popular weight-loss drug

Ozempic, the blockbuster weight-loss medication that has surged in popularity across the United States and among celebrities, is now being linked to a new and unexpected side effect like sagging skin on the feet, informally dubbed “Ozempic feet”.

Medical experts say the condition is caused by rapid fat loss, which not only alters the appearance of the face and buttocks, but can also lead to aesthetic changes in the feet. As the drug continues to make headlines for its weight-loss benefits, concerns about such side effects are also gaining attention.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc