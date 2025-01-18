Parliament closes popular bar amid drink spiking probe

PARLIAMENT will shut a bar popular with lawmakers from Monday (20) as it reviews its security arrangements following an alleged drink spiking incident that police are investigating.

Strangers' Bar, located in the Palace of Westminster, is one of several bars in the parliamentary estate.

Open to members of parliament, their guests and some grades of parliamentary staff, the bar is among the most popular places for lawmakers to socialise.

"We are aware of an incident which took place on the parliamentary estate in early January, which was reported to parliamentary security and is now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Service," a UK parliament spokesperson said.

"The safety of everyone on the estate remains a key priority of both Houses," a House of Commons spokesperson added.

London's Metropolitan Police confirmed it was investigating the incident.

"Police received reports of an alleged spiking at an establishment in the House of Commons, on Tuesday, 7 January at around 18:30hrs," they said. "The victim is being supported by officers. There have been no arrests at this stage."

Politico reported that the victim, a woman who works as a parliamentary researcher, alerted bar staff and parliamentary security.

Drink spiking is a specific crime in Britain, where police receive thousands of reports of spiking every year even as many incidents go unreported.

