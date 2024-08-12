Team India returns home with six medals as Paris Olympics conclude

India sent a contingent of 117 athletes to compete in various events, finishing 71st in the overall medal tally at the Paris Games.

India was represented by 117 athletes, including 47 women, at the Parade of Nations, led by PR Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker. (Photo credit: @Media_SAI)

By: EasternEye

Team India concluded its Paris Olympics campaign with a total of six medals, including one silver and five bronze.

The country sent a contingent of 117 athletes to compete in various events, finishing 71st in the overall medal tally. The United States topped the chart with 126 medals.

India’s medal tally was opened by shooter Manu Bhaker, who won a bronze, becoming the first Indian woman to secure an Olympic shooting medal. Bhaker later made history by winning a second medal in the mixed team 10m air pistol event with Sarabjot Singh, making her the first Indian to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.

Swapnil Kusale added to the tally with a bronze in shooting. India recorded its best medals tally in a single sport at the Olympics in shooting. This was the first time India had won three medals in one sport at any edition of the Games.

The Indian men’s hockey team matched their Tokyo Olympics success, securing a bronze in Paris.

Neeraj Chopra continued his record-breaking journey by winning a silver medal in the men’s javelin throw, making him the most successful individual Olympian from India. Wrestler Aman Sehrawat also made headlines as India’s youngest Olympic medallist with a bronze in wrestling.

Despite these successes, India experienced several near misses, with athletes finishing fourth in six events, just shy of additional medals.

Lakshya Sen ended up fourth in men’s singles badminton after losing a hard-fought bronze medal match. His finish was part of an overall disappointing show for India in badminton, where the country failed to win any medals for the first time since 2008.

Mirabai Chanu failed to reach the podium in weightlifting, finishing fourth. India’s archery campaign was once again without any medals. Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification before a historic final also added to the list of heartbreaks.

Overall, India participated in 69 medal events across 16 sports, including archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, golf, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and tennis. To date, India has won 41 Olympic medals, with its journey beginning in the 1900 Paris Olympics when Norman Pritchard won two silver medals.

The Paris Olympics concluded with a grand closing ceremony at the Stade de France on Sunday (August 12), featuring a vibrant performance that passed the baton to Los Angeles for the next edition. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach praised the event, stating, “These were sensational Olympic Games from start to finish. The Games showed us what greatness we humans are capable of…The Olympic Games can’t create peace but it can create a culture of peace that can inspire the world.”

(With inputs from agencies)