  • Friday, March 24, 2023
Bollywood News

Parineeta director Pradeep Sarkar dies; Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee pay last respects

The mortal remains of the director will be cremated around 4 PM on Friday.

Pradeep Sarkar

By: Mohnish Singh

Noted Bengali director Pradeep Sarkar passed away on Friday. He had directed films like Parineeta, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, and Mardaani. He was 67. The cause of his death is still awaited.

Director Hansal Mehta took to Twitter on Friday morning to confirm Sarkar’s death. Sharing a picture of the director, Hansal wrote, “Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP.”

Sharing Hansal’s tweet, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “Ohh! That’s so shocking! Rest in peace, Dada!”

Pradeep made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the screen adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Parineeta. Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, and Sanjay Dutt played pivotal characters in the film. His last directorial on the big screen was Helicopter Eela, starring Kajol and Riddhi Sen in the lead roles.

Ajay Devgn wrote on Twitter, “The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada.”

Pradeep has also directed Laga Chunari Mein Daag starring Rani Mukherjee, Konkona Sen Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Kunal Kapoor, Lafangey Parindey featuring Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh. He has directed web series namely, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Forbidden Love, and Arranged Marriage.

The mortal remains of the director will be cremated at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium around 4 PM on Friday.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

