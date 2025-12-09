Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Paramount escalates the Warner Bros Discovery takeover battle with a higher cash offer

Paramount bid for Warner Bros Discovery intensifies as $108bn hostile offer challenges Netflix deal.

Paramount escalates the Warner Bros Discovery takeover battle with a higher cash offer

Paramount’s hostile Warner Bros Discovery bid jolts Netflix deal

AI Generated Gemini
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 09, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Paramount makes a hostile £85.7bn (₹8.57 lakh crore) push for Warner Bros Discovery
  • Move attempts to stop Netflix’s planned takeover of the studio and HBO networks
  • Paramount bid claims to offer £11.1bn (₹1.11 lakh crore) more cash and clearer regulatory path
  • Financing includes Ellison family backing and firms linked to Jared Kushner
  • Warner Bros board to review offer but has not withdrawn support for Netflix

The Paramount bid for Warner Bros Discovery has taken a sharp turn after the studio launched a hostile £85.7bn (₹8.57 lakh crore) move aimed at blocking the rival Netflix takeover. The offer, pitched straight to Warner Bros shareholders, arrived just days after Netflix was declared the preferred buyer for the historic film and television group.

Paramount’s hostile Warner Bros Discovery bid jolts Netflix deal AI Generated Gemini


Why the Paramount bid changed the takeover race

Paramount’s £23.7-per-share proposal covers the entire Warner Bros Discovery business, from HBO to the cable networks. Netflix’s deal, worth roughly £51bn (₹5.1 lakh crore) in equity terms, focused mainly on the studios and streaming arm.

Paramount said its package brings £11.1bn (₹1.11 lakh crore) more cash and fewer regulatory hurdles. It argued that combining two traditional television groups, rather than enlarging Netflix, would be easier for US and European regulators to approve.

Paramount said it had approached Warner Bros several times over the past three months, but the studio did not respond in any meaningful way. That lack of engagement led Paramount to make its bid public. The stock market reacted immediately. Warner Bros shares rose just over 4% on Monday, Paramount climbed 9%, while Netflix slipped about 3%.

Paramount PicturesInstagram/paramountpics


How Netflix responded

Netflix appeared unsurprised. Co-chief executive Ted Sarandos called the move “entirely expected” and said the streamer still expects the takeover to close. He pointed to fears that Paramount’s promised “synergies” would likely lead to job cuts. Netflix insists its plan avoids that by keeping the studio and HBO operations largely intact.

But analysts have warned that Netflix’s offer will face close scrutiny because of the impact on streaming competition. A merged group would bring more than 300 million subscribers under one company. Warner Bros, which must pay Netflix a £1.7bn (₹17,000 crore) break fee if it switches sides, has told shareholders to “take no action” while it reviews the latest offer.

Netflix responded to the Paramount bid for Warner Bros DiscoveryGetty Images


Who is backing the Paramount offer and why politics is now in play

Paramount’s bid is backed by the Ellison family, RedBird Capital and financing linked to Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners. Middle Eastern sovereign funds are also involved. This has drawn political attention in Washington. Some Democratic senators warned the deal could give a single group too much power over US television, especially in sport and children’s programming.

President Donald Trump has commented from both sides. He warned the Netflix deal “could be a problem”, citing competition concerns, but also criticised Paramount over its 60 Minutes coverage of his allies. Paramount has stressed it would protect cinema releases and keep HBO and the film studio structure intact. It also argued that Warner Bros’ plan to spin off its cable networks into a separate company would weaken those businesses.

Warner Bros DiscoveryInstagram/wbd


What next for Warner Bros Discovery?

The board has 10 days to respond. Both deals face long regulatory timelines. Analysts expect months of arguments, more public lobbying and possible tweaks to the offers. At this point, neither path is secure. The only certainty is that one of Hollywood’s most powerful studios is now at the centre of an unusually direct and political takeover fight.

warner bros discoverynetflixstreaming industryhollywoodparamount plus

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Balvinder Sopal

Balvinder Sopal thanked everyone after an emotional Musicals Week routine on Strictly

Instagram/leesopal

Balvinder Sopal moves into the Strictly Come Dancing semi final after unexpected Musicals Week twist

Highlights:

  • Strictly Come Dancing confirms its final four after Lewis Cope is voted out
  • Amber Davies survives the dance-off again after topping the leaderboard
  • Balvinder Sopal’s emotional comeback routine draws strong praise
  • Bookies now label Sopal the “dark horse” heading into the semi-final
  • Semi-final airs on 13 December with each couple dancing twice

Strictly Come Dancing’s semi-final places are set after a tough Musicals Week that ended with Lewis Cope being voted out. The BBC One show is getting close to its 2025 finish now and four couples remain. Amber Davies and Balvinder Sopal are still in it and now have a week to pull together two new routines for the semi-final.

Balvinder Sopal Balvinder Sopal thanked everyone after an emotional Musicals Week routine on Strictly Instagram/leesopal

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us