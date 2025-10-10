Papa John's launches in India with four Bengaluru outlets and local menu

PAPA JOHN's has entered the Indian market with four new restaurants in Bengaluru, operated by its master franchisee PJP Foods India, a joint venture between PJP Investments Group and Ambrosia QSR. The outlets are located in Indiranagar, Hennur, Electronic City, and Sarjapur Road.

All Bengaluru outlets will be supplied by a centralised Quality Control Center in Hennur, where the brand’s fresh dough will be prepared daily. Actor and content creator Danish Sait features in a launch video marking the brand’s entry into India.

“This is a proud moment for us as we deliver the Papa John's experience to Indian customers. Our pizzas are crafted with fresh, never-frozen dough, premium toppings, and a focus on consistent quality. We are confident that this approach, combined with an experience centred on customer satisfaction, will create strong appeal in India. Bengaluru is a fitting city to begin this journey, and we look forward to expanding rapidly across the country,” said Tapan Vaidya, Group CEO, PJP Investments Group.

“India is one of the most dynamic foodservice markets in the world, and we are delighted to open our first store in Bengaluru,” said Ravi Thanawala, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President at Papa John's. “Opening both our first restaurant and a Quality Control Center represents a strong foundation for long-term growth and ensures we continue to deliver the highest standards of quality and service that define our brand.”

“We are excited with our partnership with PJP to bring Papa John's to this thriving market and present specially crafted pizzas to appeal to the diverse Indian palate,” said Vish Narain, Managing Partner, Pulsar Capital and Chairman, Ambrosia QSR. “Our endeavour would be to provide excellent quality pizzas at affordable prices.”

The Bengaluru menu includes global favourites and a city-exclusive Ghee Roast Pizza available in chicken and paneer variants.

The brand is offering dine-in and takeaway options, with delivery to follow.