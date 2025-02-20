Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Aurat March and Women’s Action Forum unite to mark Pakistan’s national women’s day

More than 300 women and men marched in the city in Pakistan’s east carrying placards reading “freedom, security, peace”.

Aurat March and Women’s Action

Aurat March activists rally in Lahore to mark Pakistan’s National Women’s Day last Wednesday (12)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 20, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

A YOUNG feminist movement, criticised for being influenced by Western values, joined a veteran activist group to mark Pakistan’s national women’s day last Wednesday (12).

Aurat March emerged in 2018 alongside International Women’s Day but has faced backlash, accused of vulgarity and undermining family values for addressing divorce, harassment, and consent.

It joined Women’s Action Forum (WAF) for the first time this year to commemorate February 12, 1983, when women staged a milestone demonstration against military dictator General Zia-ul-Haq.

“We want to celebrate and honour the women who have fought for women’s rights from 1983 to now and even before that,” Haiqa Nasir, a member of Aurat March in Lahore, said.

More than 300 women and men marched in the city in Pakistan’s east carrying placards reading “freedom, security, peace”.

WAF was formed in 1981 in response to Haq’s Hudood Ordinance - a process of Islamisation criminalising adultery and making a rape victim liable to prosecution if she could not produce male witnesses.

The laws have since been repealed. “Now, it is our time to go – we are here to hand over the reins to the younger generation,” said 79-year-old WAF member Khawar Mumtaz.

WAF activist Erum Malik said partnering with Aurat March was “a step forward”.

“Movements take generations to reach their goals,” she told AFP. “It’s about our yesterdays, today and tomorrows.”

Organisers of last Wednesday’s rally were initially refused permission on security grounds but received the go-ahead after a court challenge - a battle familiar to Aurat March.

Criticism of the feminist group often overshadows its calls for improved girls’ education, political representation and an end to bonded labour.

Their marches attract thousands of young women protesters across the country, with counter-rallies staged by religious groups calling for the preservation of Islamic values.

aurat marchfeminist movementwomen’s action forumpakistan’s national women’s day

Related News

Nottingham attacks
News

Nottingham attack victims’ families say police had ‘blood on their hands’

The Hundred’s billion-pound windfall will secure ‘English cricket’s future’
Featured

The Hundred’s billion-pound windfall will secure ‘English cricket’s future’

Eastern Eye
boat-refugees
News

UK to block citizenship for small boat refugees

Drishyam 3 Malayalam
Entertainment

Drishyam 3: Malayalam thriller, remade across Indian and foreign languages, returns for a third instalment

More For You

IMF team visits Pakistan to assess governance and corruption reforms

The assessment will shape structural reforms and examine protections for property rights and foreign investments

IMF team visits Pakistan to assess governance and corruption reforms

Eastern Eye

A TECHNICAL team from the International Monetary Fund met Pakistan’s chief justice Yahya Afridi on Tuesday (11) to conduct a Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment under the 2024 Extended Fund Facility programme.

The IMF team is in the country for a week-long trip to scrutinise the judicial and regulatory framework tackling governance and corruption as part of a £5.6 billion loan agreed last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sri Lanka seeks to negotiate with Adani over renewable energy plants

Gautam Adani

Sri Lanka seeks to negotiate with Adani over renewable energy plants

SRI LANKA’S government started talks with India’s Adani Group to lower the cost of power from two wind power projects the group will build in the island nation’s northern province, the cabinet spokesman said last Tuesday (28).

Sri Lanka has been reviewing the group’s local projects after US authorities in November accused billionaire founder Gautam Adani and other executives of being part of a scheme to pay bribes to secure Indian power supply contracts. Adani has denied the allegations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan court gives unusual punishment to Youtuber Rajab Butt for owning lion cub

Pakistani zookeeper Mohammad Amir holds the confiscated lion cub at Lahore’s safari zoo last Tuesday (28)

Pakistan court gives unusual punishment to Youtuber Rajab Butt for owning lion cub

A PAKISTANI YouTube star who was gifted a lion cub on his wedding day avoided jail after promising a judge to upload animal rights videos for a year.

Rajab Butt has one of the largest online followings in south Asia, and his week-long nuptials in December were plastered over celebrity gossip websites.

Keep ReadingShow less
Crackdown on ‘fake news’ sparks dissent in Pakistan

A journalist holds a banner during a protest in Islamabad on Tuesday (28)

Crackdown on ‘fake news’ sparks dissent in Pakistan

PAKISTAN criminalised online disinformation on Tuesday (28), passing legislation dictating punishments of up to three years in jail and prompting journalist protests accusing the government of quashing dissent.

The law targets anyone who “intentionally disseminates” information online that they have “reason to believe to be false or fake and likely to cause or create a sense of fear, panic or disorder or unrest”.

Keep ReadingShow less
India shifts defence strategy while balancing western ties and Russian legacy

India produces some military hardware but still relies heavily on imports. The BrahMos missile system featured in India’s 76th Republic Day parade in New Delhi last Sunday (26)

India shifts defence strategy while balancing western ties and Russian legacy

INDIA’S efforts to pare back its reliance on Russian military hardware are bearing fruit after the courting of new Western allies and a rapidly growing domestic arms industry, analysts said.

At a time when Moscow’s military-industrial complex is occupied with the ongoing war in Ukraine, India has made the modernisation of its armed forces a top priority.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc