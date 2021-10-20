Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 452,651
Total Cases 34,108,996
Today's Fatalities 197
Today's Cases 14,623
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 452,651
Total Cases 34,108,996
Today's Fatalities 197
Today's Cases 14,623

News

Pakistani-American goes on trial over rape, beheading

Policemen escort Zahir Jaffer (2L), a Pakistani-American man who went on trial accused of raping and beheading his girlfriend, the daughter of a former ambassador, after his court hearing in Islamabad on October 20, 2021. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A PAKISTANI-American man accused of raping and beheading his girlfriend, the daughter of a former ambassador, went on trial on Wednesday (20) in Islamabad.

The brutal murder of Noor Mukadam, 27, in July sparked protests across the country and calls for reform to Pakistan’s gender violence laws.

Zahir Jaffer, 30, from a wealthy industrialist family, has denied killing Mukadam.

“The trial has formally started. Our first witness was examined today and we will produce five more witnesses at the next hearing”, Shah Khawar, a prosecution lawyer said outside the court in Islamabad.

The 27-year-old was attacked after she refused a marriage proposal. She attempted repeatedly to escape Jaffer’s sprawling mansion in an upscale neighbourhood in Islamabad but was blocked each time by his staff, a police report said.

Jaffer raped and tortured her with a knuckle duster before beheading her with a “sharp-edged weapon”, it added.

“Her life could have been saved had the accomplices acted otherwise,” the report said, which was presented to the court in a previous hearing.

Eleven others have also been charged in connection to the murder, including some of Jaffer’s household staff, his parents, and others who were allegedly asked to conceal evidence.

Mukadam’s murder received national attention due to a growing, youth-driven women’s rights movement in the country where victims of violence are often discouraged from speaking out and blamed for the abuse.

According to a government survey conducted between 2017-18, some 28 per cent of women aged 15-49 have experienced physical violence in Pakistan. However, experts believe the figure is expected to be higher because of underreporting.

The murder of Mukadam, whose father served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan, is one of the most high-profile cases of violence against women since the government introduced new legislation designed to speed up justice for rape victims.

It is typical for court cases to drag on for years in Pakistan, but prosecutor Khawar said he expected the trial to be concluded within eight weeks.

Prime minister Imran Khan has pledged that the accused would not escape justice for being part of the Pakistani elite and a dual national.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Neo-Nazi sentenced to 11 years in lock-up for terror plots
UK
Leicester’s bonfire and fireworks to return this year
UK
Leicester gets ready for Diwali street festivities
UK
Trafficked into UK, Bangladeshi man endures modern slavery
UK
Stephen Timms MP says he wants to meet his attacker
News
Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati gets lifetime achievement award from US president Biden
News
Biden plans to pick career diplomat for top posting in Pakistan
News
Heavy rainfall: Onion prices soar in India
News
Bangladesh’s ruling party rallies for Hindus after deadly clashes
News
Sri Lankan scientist faces deportation as Home Office provides contradictory information
News
Aryan Khan: Shah Rukh’s son denied bail in drugs case
News
NHS faces ‘growing winter pressures’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
Vaani Kapoor launches the website of a luxury brand
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Jameela Jamil and Beanie Feldstein onboard the adaptation of Scarlett…
Adarsh Gourav joins Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harrington on…
Pooja Hegde retains her Midas touch at box office with…
Tiger Shroff launches global campaign on urban forests and climate…
New book revisits each work of filmmaker Satyajit Ray
Shamita Shetty to reunite with Raqesh Bapat in Bigg Boss…