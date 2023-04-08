Pakistan terms India’s letter on Indus Water Treaty review as ‘vague’

India had issued a notice earlier this year, asking for a review and amendment of the treaty due to Pakistan’s failure to comply with the pact’s dispute resolution mechanism

A file photo of floods caused by the swollen Indus River in the Sindh provide of Pakistan. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Pakistan minister for climate change has stated that the request from India to begin talks about reviewing the Indus Water Treaty, which is over 60 years old, was not clear.

As a result, Islamabad has asked New Delhi for further clarification in their response. India had issued a notice earlier this year, asking for a review and amendment of the treaty due to Pakistan’s failure to comply with the pact’s dispute resolution mechanism in matters concerning cross-border rivers.

Senator Sherry Rehman informed the Senate that the contents of India’s letter regarding the modification of the treaty were ambiguous, as India had accused Pakistan of violating the agreement and committing a significant breach.

“The government of Pakistan is fully cognisant of the matter and is dealing with it on its merits,” she said. The minister said the government has deliberated with all the relevant stakeholders, and a response was sent to India on April 1, seeking clarification from the Indian side on the contents of their letter.

“No one can change Indus Waters Treaty unilaterally,” the minister said as she apprised the Upper House about the Indian letter.

The IWT was signed in 1960 through the good offices of the World Bank and has survived the vicissitudes of the acrimonious ties between the countries.

Rehman noted the IWT is the only ratified treaty between Pakistan and India and has not been replaced by a duly ratified treaty concluded between the two governments ever since 1960, and continues to be an instrument in force.

“It is imperative for India to ensure implementation of the Treaty in its true letter and spirit,” she said. “Pakistan is committed to the treaty and expects India to comply with it,” she added.

India on Thursday said it has received Pakistan’s response to its notice sent over two months ago seeking a review and modification of the IWT for the management of cross-border rivers.

New Delhi took the significant step of sending the notice to Pakistan conveying its intent to amend the treaty around months after the World Bank announced appointing a neutral expert and a chair of the Court of Arbitration to resolve the differences over the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects.

India has been particularly disappointed over the appointment of the Court of Arbitration.

New Delhi considers the start of the two concurrent processes to resolve the dispute a violation of the provision of the graded mechanism prescribed in the pact and wondered what will happen if the mechanisms come out with contradictory judgments.

(PTI)