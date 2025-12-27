Pakistan summons UK envoy over protest in Bradford

PAKISTAN on Friday (26) summoned the UK’s senior diplomat in Islamabad and issued a demarche over a protest in Bradford near a Pakistani consulate, where what it described as “provocative statements” were made against the country’s civil and military leadership.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said deputy head of mission Matt Kennel was called to the Foreign Office at 2 pm to convey Pakistan’s protest over the incident.

The demarche asked British authorities to take note of threats made against Pakistan’s leadership on UK soil and to ensure that their territory is not used for actions that could destabilise Pakistan.

“The demarche was issued after provocative statements were made against Pakistan’s civil and military leadership from British soil,” the spokesperson said, urging the UK to “hold those responsible accountable under the law”.

Earlier, the Pakistani government had written to British authorities seeking action over statements made during the Bradford protest.

Minister of state for home Talal Chaudhry and minister of state for finance Bilal Kayani confirmed the move to Geo News. Kayani said that the video of the protest included a threat against the head of the armed forces.

Kayani also referred to the involvement of the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), while Chaudhry did not name any party.

In a video shared on social media, a woman is heard making a violent remark without naming anyone. She is seen surrounded by people holding PTI flags.

Asked about the video, Chaudhry said Pakistan had formally written to the UK and expected action under British law.

Kayani said the remarks in the video were not acceptable and added that PTI had a history of using threats in political activity.

Earlier this month, home minister Mohsin Naqvi said the government would seek the return from the UK of YouTubers accused of targeting state institutions.

(PTI)