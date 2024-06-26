  • Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Trending Now:  

Asia

Mob kills man accused of burning Quran in Pakistan

Blasphemy is a highly sensitive subject in majority Muslim Pakistan, where even accusations without evidence can stir up anger among crowds and spark outbreaks of violence. 

In late May, a Christian accused of burning pages of the Quran was also lynched by a mob in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab region

By: Eastern Eye

A PAKISTANI man accused of desecrating the Quran was slain and burned last Thursday (20) by a crowd that removed him from a police station where he had been detained for his protection, authorities said.  

“On the evening of the 20th, locals in the Madian area detained a man, alleging he had burned the Koran.  

The police intervened, rescued him, and took him to the local police station,” a police source in Swat told AFP, noting the man was not from the area.  

But the crowd, urged on by local mosques, converged on the station and pelted it with stones.  

“To disperse the angry mob, police fired warning shots into the air, which further incited the crowd. The mob overpowered the police, dragged the man out, and beat him to death with sticks,” the source said. 

 Later, some people poured oil on his body and set it ablaze, the source added.  

A local official confirmed the incident, saying: “After killing the man, the enraged protesters started stoning the police, forcing them to abandon the station. 

 The situation in the area remained tense, with protesters blocking the main road, according to the official.  

Blasphemy is a highly sensitive subject in majority Muslim Pakistan, where even accusations without evidence can stir up anger among crowds and spark outbreaks of violence. 

 In late May, a Christian accused of burning pages of the Quran was also lynched by a mob in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab region, before succumbing to his injuries in early June, according to police.  

Also in Punjab, in February 2023, a crowd beat to death a Muslim accused of having desecrated the holy book 

Related Stories

News
Heatwave claims 1,000 hajj lives so far
News
Threats from extremists mar Eid festivities for Pakistan’s Ahmadis
HEADLINE STORY
Sri Lankan veterans trapped in Ukraine plead for help
News
India’s tigers to repopulate Cambodia’s forests in a historic transfer
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan girls’ school bombed amid threats
News
Bangladesh court rules against solitary confinement for death row prisoners
News
Pakistan braved worst April rains in decades
HEADLINE STORY
Asia still most-disaster hit region during 2023, says UN
Business
Airtel to merge Sri Lanka operations with Dialog Axiata
News
29 Maoist insurgents killed in India’s latest ambush
Business
‘Role models and equal pay can drive more Asian women to IT’
News
Pakistan interior ministry ordered X blockade, court told

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Mob kills man accused of burning Quran in Pakistan
Heatwave claims 1,000 hajj lives so far
Tributes paid to DLS method co-creator Frank Duckworth
South Africa vs Afghanistan
T20 WC: Afghanistan and South Africa aim to make history…
uk-strained-finances
Strained coffers await July 4 poll winners
Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli among 487 new Academy members