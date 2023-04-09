Website Logo
  • Sunday, April 09, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Pakistan minister cancels US trip, says IMF bailout on track

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday (8) said he had cancelled his trip to Washington for the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank on the orders of the prime minister due to the political situation in the country.

However, Dar said he would attend important bilateral and multilateral meetings virtually and a Pakistani delegation would be present in Washington.

Pakistan is in danger of defaulting on its debt, with an International Monetary Fund bailout programme stalled since November, while a bruising political battle is raging between the government and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Dar said that the crisis had been compounded by a recent Supreme Court order striking down plans to delay elections to two provincial assemblies scheduled for next month. The order has created a standoff between the government and the court.

“We are stuck in a strange mess as a country… so under these circumstances, on the orders of the prime minister, I have dropped plans to be there [in Washington] physically,” Dar said in a televised address.

The minister rejected reports of the cancelled trip being linked to a holdup in Pakistan’s IMF bailout programme.

He added that a “constitutional crisis” was created by the Supreme Court, which has demanded that the government provide Rs 21 billion ($74 million) to the election authorities by Monday (10) to conduct the polls.

Dar said that Pakistan, on its part, had completed all requirements of the IMF’s programme review for the release of over $1.1 billion in critical funding for the cash-strapped country.

He said all that remained was a confirmation by one country that it would provide Pakistan $1 billion to shore up its external account requirements. Another country had already confirmed it would provide $2 billion, he added.

While Dar did not name the two countries, Pakistan’s junior finance minister on Thursday (6) said Saudi Arabia had conveyed to the IMF its commitment to provide financing to Pakistan.

Local media has widely reported that $2 billion have been committed by Saudi Arabia, while a confirmation of $1 billion was awaited by the United Arab Emirates.

The minister said once the $1 billion was confirmed, a staff level agreement would be reached. He denied that there were any other pending issues.

Pakistan is in dire need of funds with its foreign exchange reserves hovering around $4.2 billion which provides barely one month of import cover.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
India’s tiger population rises above 3,000
News
South Asian kidney patients receive unequal mental health support in UK
INDIA
Ukraine minister Emine Dzhaparova to visit India
News
Pakistan minister demands Supreme Court chief justice’s resignation
INDIA
Pakistan terms India’s letter on Indus Water Treaty review as ‘vague’
INDIA
India to ramp up testing as Covid-19 cases climb
News
Timing of Murrell’s arrest has nothing to do with SNP leadership contest: Humza…
News
‘No clear evidence of Islamophobia’ in Nusrat Ghani’s 2020 sacking
HEADLINE STORY
UK government, companies pause engagement with business lobby CBI
INDIA
UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul
News
Optician convicted of pushing his wife to death at Arthur’s Seat
News
Braverman’s comments against British-Pakistani men ‘racist’: Pakistan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW