Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Pakistan hopes for IMF bailout decision soon

Islamabad seeks full $2.6 billion pending in IMF programme

Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN hopes a bailout decision from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will come in a day or two, its prime minister said on Tuesday (27), as the global lender said it was holding talks with the aim of “quickly reaching an agreement”.

Islamabad has been waiting for a deal after taking policy and fiscal tightening decisions required by the IMF for the disbursal of $1.1 billion under the lender’s ninth review of a $6.5-billion Extended Fund Facility agreed in 2019.

Pakistan’s finance minister Ishaq Dar added in an interview on Tuesday evening that the government was searching for a mechanism to receive all pending funds under the IMF programme, which would amount to $2.6 billion.

The IMF’s mission chief for Pakistan said in a statement that Pakistani authorities had taken “decisive measures” to bring policies in line with the economic reform programme supported by IMF, including changes to its annual budget, steps to improve the currency, and tightening monetary policy.

“The IMF team continues discussions with Pakistani authorities with the aim of quickly reaching an agreement on financial support from the IMF,” mission chief Nathan Porter said.

Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said earlier in the day that he hoped consensus over the IMF programme’s points “will lead to a decision in a day or two”.

The statement from the prime minister’s office added that Sharif spoke to IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva about the country’s bailout funds, stalled since November. The two had also met in Paris on June 22.

With the bailout programme set to expire on June 30, Pakistan has also revised its budget for the financial year starting on July 1, and hiked policy rates to 22 per cent in its desperation to clinch the deal, key to unlocking other external financing for the cash-strapped nation.

Dar said that the IMF had demanded that the key policy rate be raised to 22 per cent and that the review “will be done.”

The IMF funds subject to approval by its board promise respite for Pakistan, which is battling its worst economic meltdown, with an acute balance of payments crisis and falling reserves of foreign exchange.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Indian firm allegedly used toxic industrial-grade ingredient in cough syrup
News
Senior doctors in England to strike seeking better pay
News
Bangladesh, Liberia to ratify international ship recycling accord
News
Exiled former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif contemplates political return
UK
Suleman wanted to solve Rubik’s Cube at Titanic wreck: mother
UK
Majority of care workers in UK came from India: report
News
Nursing strikes in England paused due to low ballot turnout
News
BBC reveals new images of Chinese spy balloons flying over Asia
News
Matt Hancock apologises over lack of Covid preparedness
News
Sunrise Radio founder and Chairman Avtar Lit passes away at 73
UK
With Sunak at helm, UK should ‘up the game’ for stronger ties with…
News
NHS anniversary tour exhibition celebrates contributions of migrants
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW