Website Logo
  • Thursday, April 07, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

HEADLINE STORY

Pakistan court orders Imran Khan to face no-confidence vote

Pakistan’s prime minster Imran Khan (Photo: AAMIR QURESHI/AFP/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN’S Supreme Court ruled on Thursday (7) that the National Assembly had been illegally dissolved, and ordered parliament to reconvene to hold a no-confidence vote that will likely see prime minister Imran Khan booted from office.

Khan asked the president to dissolve the assembly after the deputy speaker refused to allow a no-confidence vote against him on Sunday (3), but the Supreme Court said the action was illegal.

“All actions taken are of no legal effect and quashed,” the court ruling said.

“The national assembly continues to remain in session.”

The decision was met with jubilation by some in the capital, with cars loaded with opposition supporters racing through the streets and sounding their horns.

Khan claimed the opposition had colluded with the United States for “regime change” when the deputy speaker – a loyalist – refused to allow the no-confidence motion.

Simultaneously, Khan asked the presidency – a largely ceremonial office also held by a loyalist – to dissolve the assembly, meaning an election must be held within 90 days.

President Arif Alvi had already told the feuding factions to nominate candidates for interim prime minister and asked the country’s election commission to fix a date for a new national ballot.

The opposition had refused to cooperate.

There had been high hopes for Khan when he was elected in 2018 on a promise of sweeping away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism, but he struggled to maintain support with soaring inflation, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.

On Thursday (7) the rupee was trading at a historic low of 190 to the dollar, and the central bank raised the key interest rate by 250 basis points to 12.25 per cent – the biggest hike in over a quarter of a century.

Pakistan has been wracked by political crises for much of its 75-year existence, and no prime minister has ever seen out a full term.

Khan has blown anti-US sentiment into the political atmosphere by saying the opposition had colluded with Washington.

The cricketer-turned-politician says Western powers wanted him removed because he will not stand with them against Russia and China, and the issue is sure to ignite any forthcoming election.

The Supreme Court is ostensibly independent, but rights activists say previous benches have been used by civilian and military administrations to do their bidding throughout Pakistan’s history.

Publicly the military appears to be keeping out of the current fray, but there have been four coups since independence in 1947 and the country has spent more than three decades under army rule.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Sunak under scrutiny over wife’s tax dealings
News
Sabina Nessa’s parents describe her killer as an ‘animal’ after he refuses to face them
News
Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan explains his “distress” over sexual assault allegations
News
Tributes paid to British family members killed in Australia landslide
INDIA
Bucha killings: India’s Jaishankar backs ‘independent’ probe
News
Chancellor Sunak’s wife is non-domiciled for tax purposes
HEADLINE STORY
Dbay Advisors outbids founders for CareTech buyout
News
No-trust motion: Verdict on Imran Khan’s actions likely tomorrow
News
British lawyer, son killed in Australia landslide
HEADLINE STORY
Kamlesh Patel: Yorkshire aspires to be a “beacon of hope” for diversity
News
Pakistan president wants election date set as political crisis continues
News
Rishi Sunak and wife donate more than £100,000 to Winchester College
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Ed Sheeran wins ‘Shape of You’ copyright battle against Sami…
Pakistani film Parde Mein Rehne Do releases in UK on…
Rashmika Mandanna delighted to pair with Vijay
Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper’s skull 60 years on
Elgar defends South Africans against ‘sledging’ allegations
Sunak under scrutiny over wife’s tax dealings