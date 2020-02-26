Pakistan confirms first cases of COVID-19, says ‘things are under control’

PAKISTAN has confirmed first cases of new coronavirus or COVID-19 on Wednesday (26) days after Islamabad closed its land border with Iran, where 19 people have died from the virus.

Public health advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan Dr Zafar Mirza tweeted that there is no need to panic as things are under control.

“I can confirm first two cases of corona virus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols and both of them are stable. No need to panic, things are under control. I will hold press conf tomorrow on return from Taftan,” he tweeted.

220/ I can confirm first two cases of corona virus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable. No need to panic, things are under control. I will hold press conf tomorrow on return from Taftan. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) February 26, 2020

One of the cases was detected in Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, a provincial official said. It was not immediately clear where the second infected person was based.

Earlier, Dr Hassan Arooj, Director, Directorate of Health Services Capital Development Authority (CDA), on Wednesday said that all possible arrangements have been made to prevent the citizens from carrying coronavirus in the country.

The government was vigilant and regularly monitoring the situation with having proper check on suspected coronavirus patients in the country and passengers traveling to Pakistan, official said.